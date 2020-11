St. Johnsbury/ DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A405659

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: November 3, 2020 at 1746 hours

STREET: River Rd

TOWN: Barnet

CROSS STREETS: Route 5

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Karen Webb

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 430

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On November 3, 2020 at approximately 1746 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle off the road on River Rd in

Barnet, off of Route 5. Troopers arrived on scene and met with the operator,

Karen Webb (48), who showed signs of impairment.

Webb was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the St.

Johnsbury Barracks for processing. She was later released with a citation to

appear in Caledonia Criminal Court.

_

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Caledonia County

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/03/2020 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov