Gov. Wolf Calls for Patience as Pennsylvania Makes Sure Every Vote Counts

Dedicated Election Workers Are Counting Every Vote

Governor Tom Wolf released a video message this evening urging Pennsylvanians to remain calm and stay united on election night and the days ahead. This has been a historic election amid a pandemic and with millions of ballots cast by mail and in person. While counting those ballots will take more time than in past years, Pennsylvania will have a fair election and every eligible vote must be counted.

“Across the state, dedicated county workers are ready to tirelessly make sure everyone’s vote counts,” said Gov. Wolf. “But counting that tremendous number of ballots will take more time than we are used to. We may not know the results today, but I encourage all of us to take a deep breath and be patient. What is most important is that we have accurate results, even if that takes a little longer.”

Gov. Wolf’s video message is available for broadcast quality download and streaming.