Entertainment Industry Realtor, Aimee Stern, Latest To Join The Agency

Aimee Stern, Broker Associate, Director, Estates Division

“I am myopically focused on assessing, understanding and serving my clients’ needs”- Aimee Stern

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 10 years of experience, Aimee Stern is the latest premier real estate broker-agent and former entertainment attorney in Los Angeles to join The Agency in Beverly Hills. Known for her exceptional communication skills, professionalism, esteemed background as an entertainment attorney, and a sharp eye for detail, Aimee Stern brings clear-eyed confidence to The Agency. A polished agent with impeccable discretion and concierge-level service, Aimee specializes in working with clients in the music, film, and television industries. She has built a strong client network based on referrals and recommendations from business managers, former colleagues, and friends.

Since its inception in 2011, The Agency has redefined the business of real estate, modernizing and advancing the industry by fostering a culture of partnership in which all clients and listings are represented in a collaborative environment by all of its agents. Shunning the traditional model of how real estate is practiced, The Agency agents share their knowledge, spheres of influence, contacts, and expertise, to ensure clients better representation and a true competitive edge.

Prior to joining The Agency, Aimee worked at several of the country’s top large law firms, consistently performing at the highest levels of excellence. “I am myopically focused on assessing, understanding, and serving my clients’ needs,” says Aimee. Aimee attended Virginia Tech for her undergraduate degree and attained her law degree at Georgia State University College of Law, graduating cum laude and as a member of the law review. “As with the practice of law, my real estate clients receive from me unrivaled preparation, thoroughness, knowledge, skill, diligence, discipline, and integrity. I truly understand and fully adhere to my responsibilities as a fiduciary and protect my clients’ interests and privacy.”

A career in real estate has allowed Aimee to channel both her intellect and creativity for the benefit of her clients. “There is always something new to learn in real estate. I explore anything that engages my spirit and adds value to my clients, whether it’s an interest in architecture, design, historic buildings and historic preservation, the history of my beloved Los Angeles, new development, the market, or new technology,” says Aimee.

“Creatively, I love advising my clients on high-impact, strategic design techniques to prepare a property to sell at its highest and best price, drafting property descriptions, working with photographers and videographers to ‘get the shot,’ and collaborating with the marketing team to prepare marketing collateral that will best present to the world the property and the lifestyle it affords.” As a result of her special disciplined and innovative style, Aimee is sure to make a perfect match with the agency that holds 13 of their agents ranked among the top 250 realtors in the United States.

