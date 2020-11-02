Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California AG Becerra defends state’s death penalty, but his personal view may be different

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has defended the state’s death penalty against legal challenges, including one supported by Gov. Gavin Newsom. At the same time, he says he has “serious reservations” about the death penalty and voted to repeal it in 2016.

