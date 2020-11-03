President Trump Acknowledges Nigerian Supporters
Nigerian people believe under his policies, ‘Nigeria will be a better place to stay”; Special Envoy is key to achieving this
The Nigerian people overwhelmingly support President Trump because they believe under his policies, ‘Nigeria will be a better place to stay.’ A special envoy is key to achieving this.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Committee on Nigeria (ICON), a nonprofit working to secure a future for all Nigerians, released a statement today regarding parades in the streets of Nigeria supporting a second term for President Donald Trump.
— Stephen Enada, co-founder of ICON
“Today, President Trump acknowledged backers in Nigeria that took to the streets to support a possible second term, calling parades ‘a great honor.’ Indeed, Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country and an emerging African superpower; it’s also the largest oil producer on the continent and the 10th largest in the world. Its population, which is split evenly between Muslims and Christians, is exploding.
“Yet, there is a great darkness in Nigeria where people of faith face persecution and daily violence. Instead of taking action to stop the violence, the country’s own government has stood by idly as the blood of innocent Nigerian people has been spilled at the hands of the Islamist terrorists of Boko Haram and lawless tribesmen. As a result, the country has spiraled into a full-blown crisis. Tens of thousands of innocent lives have been lost, the vast majority women and children. Millions more have been kidnapped or displaced from their homes following persecution.
“It’s been reported that the Nigerian people overwhelmingly support President Trump because they believe under his policies, ‘Nigeria will be a better place to stay.’ He can help make this belief a reality by sending a special envoy to oversee discussions with the Nigerian government to stop persecution and restore peace to the country. With the full backing of the U.S. government, the special envoy would have the power to hold perpetrators of religious violence and other crimes accountable.”
ICON has been advocating for the U.S. to send a special envoy to Nigeria and the Lake Chad region for several years. Earlier this year, the organization partnered with the International Organization for Peace Building and Social Justice (PSJ) to launch the Silent Slaughter campaign. Silent Slaughter is a global campaign to shine a light on the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria and advocate for peace. The goal is to engage global partners to hold President Buhari accountable.
Silent Slaughter supports a peaceful, unified Nigeria and believes unequivocally that sending a U.S. special envoy to Nigeria and the Lake Chad region is key to achieving this goal. We must do everything in our power to ensure the silent slaughter is stopped.
As part of its global Silent Slaughter campaign, ICON tracks and reports the atrocities taking place in Nigeria every day. The tracker can be found here.
For more on the Silent Slaughter campaign, click here.
About The International Committee on Nigeria (ICON)
The International Committee on Nigeria is a consortium of Nigerians and other nationalities who have combined efforts to help Nigeria. Our mission is to create a community where rule of law guides every facet of societal interactions in Nigeria. ICON promotes human dignity, the right to live, religious freedom, and the protection of the vulnerable against all forms of persecution.
