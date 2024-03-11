ITC Makes Affirmative Preliminary Determination in Trade Cases on Paper Plates from China, Thailand, and Vietnam
Says American Paper Plate CoalitionWASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Paper Plate Coalition (“APPC”), representing the majority of American paper plate production, today welcomed the U.S. International Trade Commission’s (ITC) unanimous preliminary ruling that imports of paper plates from China, Thailand, and Vietnam are injuring the American industry.
The ITC’s preliminary decision follows the U.S. Department of Commerce’s February 15 announcement initiating formal investigations of unfair pricing (dumping) and subsidies of paper plates from these countries. As a result of today’s decision, both Commerce and the ITC will continue their investigations.
“Unfairly traded imports from China, Thailand and Vietnam have had serious effects, not just on our businesses and workers – the local communities and the entire economy also suffer from the fallout,” said William P. Biggins, Jr., President and Co-Owner of APPC member Aspen Products, Inc. “We are grateful to the ITC for its commitment to addressing harmful trade practices and look forward to seeing a level playing field restored.”
On January 25, the APPC filed petitions to stop paper plate producers in China, Thailand, and Vietnam from selling dumped and unfairly subsidized paper plates into the United States. In the petitions, the APPC asked the DOC and ITC to impose duties on China and Vietnam to offset both unfair pricing and subsidies, and to impose duties on Thailand to offset unfair pricing.
Now that the ITC has made its initial determination, duties could be imposed on imports from China and Vietnam as early as late April 2024, and on imports from Thailand as early as mid-July 2024. Duty evasion, absorption, and circumvention are strictly illegal.
“American producers can compete with anyone in the world, but U.S. workers are suffering as a result of unfairly traded imports from these countries,” said Robert Epstein, President and CEO of APPC member AJM Packaging Corporation. “Today’s vote is a small victory for American paper plate producers, and takes the domestic industry one step closer to restoring a level playing field to the global market.”
About the American Paper Plate Coalition
The American Paper Plate Coalition, representing the leading U.S. producers of paper plates, is comprised of AJM Packaging Corporation of Bloomfield Hills, MI; Aspen Products, Inc. of Kansas City, MO; Dart Container Corporation of Mason, MI; Hoffmaster Group, Inc. of Oshkosh, WI; Huhtamaki, Inc., of De Soto, KS; and Unique Industries, Inc. of Philadelphia, PA.
For more information, visit https://www.ajmpack.com/, https://www.aspenpro.com/, https://www.dartcontainer.com/, https://www.hoffmaster.com/, https://www.huhtamaki.com/en-us/north-america/, and https://www.favors.com/
The American Paper Plate Coalition is represented by Adam H. Gordon of The Bristol Group PLLC, a Washington, DC international trade law firm committed to defending American industry, agriculture, and manufacturing jobs.
