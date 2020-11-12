Celebrity Dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, Reveals How The Germiest Place In Your Bathroom Isn’t Your Toilet

Dr. Jay Grossman. Concierge Dentistry

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you hovered over a toilet seat in a public restroom, desperate not to touch it? Chances are good that you have. Americans are so grossed out by the thought of touching things in public bathrooms that 64% of people who use them flush the toilet with their feet, according to a 2013 survey, and 60% use paper towels to open bathroom doors. Several studies over the years have revealed that scary-sounding bacteria and viruses cover the surfaces of bathrooms. But there’s a lot you don’t know about the germs that lurk in the bathroom. The germiest spot isn’t the toilet, it's actually the toothbrush holder. Dr. Jay Grossman, celebrity dentist and winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Dentist - 2020” offers some useful tips on how to keep your toothbrush germ free.

In a 2011 study on household germs conducted by the global public health and safety organization NSF International, researchers tested 30 surfaces—six of which were in the bathroom—in 22 homes for the presence of bacteria, yeast, and mold. While 27% of toilet seats contained mold and yeast, 64% of toothbrush holders did. Of the toothbrush holders, 27% had coliform (an indicator of potential fecal contamination) and 14% had staph. Dr. Jay Grossman states, "There can be over 1 million bacteria on a single toothbrush! And because you hang your toothbrush back on the wall wet, the germs stay and grow and multiply".

Germs can spread all over the bathroom. Most bathroom germs predictably start in the toilet, but they can easily spread to other parts of the room (like a toothbrush holder). Dr. Grossman continues by stating, "Don’t brush where you flush! If your toothbrush is close to your toilet, beware….every time you flush, bacteria is rebased into the air and can land on your toothbrush if too close." The study also found that faucet handles were the second-dirtiest spot in the bathroom. 27% of faucet handles tested positive for yeast and mold, 9% for coliform, and 5% for staph.

Dr. Grossman's Hacks For Keeping Your Toothbrush Healthy

1. Keep away from the toilet

2. Replace every 4 months

3. Store it in a way that it will be dry every time you use it

4. Do not share your toothbrush

5. Do not put it in a case where it can not air dry

The bottom line is that, in order to avoid contaminating the very thing you put in your mouth day and night, carefully treat your toothbrush, and be mindful of where it is positioned. Dr. Grossman encourages people to keep track of their hygiene routines by stating, "That is why you MUST change your toothbrush at least as often as you go to the dentist."

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $5 million in free dental care to over 60,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple: to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they have provided modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

