Arrests Made in a Homicide: 900 Block of Division Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce arrests have been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in the 900 block of Division Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 8:25 am, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered DC Fire and EMS members conducting life-saving efforts, inside of a residence, on an unconscious child. After all life-saving efforts failed, the decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 2 year-old Gabriel Eason, of Northeast, DC.

 

An autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

 

On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Fugitive Regional Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 31 year-old Ta’Jeanna Eason, and 28 year-old Antonio Turner, both of Northeast, DC. They have been charged with First Degree Murder – Felony Murder and Cruelty to Children.

