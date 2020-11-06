The Suit Spot Online Store Launches, Rocks Suit & Tuxedo Wedding Industry

The Suit Spot Tux The Suit Spot Navy Groomsmen Suits

Men's wear that shatters industry price standard for price top quality and style. Turns Men's Wedding Apparel Industry on it's head.

Our goal is to have you excited to look & feel your best on your wedding day!” — David Wasserman, CMO, The Suit Spot.

ASTORIA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Suit Spot, a leader in fitting grooms and groomsmen in the NYC area for weddings since 1986, launches its online store, www.thesuitspot.com . The site brings the same excellent experience thousands of grooms and groomsmen had while suiting up for their wedding direct to you online. And that is high-quality suits and tuxedos at factory direct pricing delivered with top-notch service. Did we mention free shipping and returns?

The men's wedding industry has been dominated by tuxedo and suit rentals for decades, but the consumer smartened up. Why pay for a rental when you can spend the same price, and keep it forever. Not only can you wear your suit or tux over and over again, but it is brand new and never worn before. Why risk getting a used rental not knowing if it is fully clean, the color is faded, or if it is going to fit you properly.

Benefits of getting fitted for your wedding at The Suit Spot:

• Factory direct pricing. Purchase for the same price as a rental.

• Get further discounts if you purchase for your whole groomsmen party together.

• Purchase online or directly at our warehouse located in Astoria, Queens, New York.

• Get fashion tips from our expert men's wedding stylists.

• Don't know your size, call us, and based on your answers to some basic questions we will 90% accurately size you from our fit finder database.

• Free shipping & returns

The easiest way to set up the wedding party is to purchase the wedding party package deal, select the number of people in your groom getting suits, checkout, and save 25% off already low prices. After checkout, a stylist will call you to complete and fulfill your order.

Our 2 fits have been tweaked by master Italian technicians over the past 35 years to give you the perfect fit whether you are looking for a true slim fit, or prefer a more traditional yet updated fit.

“The Suit Spot is thrilled to bring its men’s wedding fashion expertise at suiting up grooms and groomsmen online,” said David Wasserman, CMO, The Suit Spot. Our goal is to have you excited to look & feel your best on your wedding day! We accomplish that by supplying high-quality suits and tuxedos in a fit that is best suited to your body at manufacturer direct pricing.”

Shop at The Suit Spot, and never rent or overpay for a suit or tux again.