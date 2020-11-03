Impact XM Expands with Addition of STAK Design
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global event and experiential marketing agency Impact XM welcomed STAK Design principals Stan Zalenski (Principal) and Holly Zalenski (VP, Sales) to its team. STAK Design was a custom design, engineering, and manufacturing firm that worked directly with architects, designers, developers, and general contractors to produce custom millwork, retail displays, kiosks, RMUs, specialty environments, and custom trade show exhibits. This partnership not only marks another milestone in Impact XM’s nearly 50 years of legacy, but also represents the agency’s commitment to continuous growth and expansion.
“Adding STAK to the Impact XM team expands our portfolio of real estate and retail clientele and offers former STAK clients an agency model with expanded services,” said Jared Pollacco, president of Impact XM. “We are extremely excited to be joined by Stan and Holly, both of whom possess a wealth of industry knowledge, experience and longstanding relationships with premier real estate and retail brands across the U.S. — all of which are extremely invaluable to Impact XM.”
Stan serves as a Senior Account Director and Holly serves as an Account Director on the Impact XM team.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Impact XM and be a part of its continued success story,” said Stan Zalenski. “STAK and Impact XM have shared values, and proven track records of providing industry-leading product quality and customer service. Our strengths truly complement each other, and together we can provide enhanced offerings and services to Impact XM’s clients and partners.”
About Impact XM
Impact XM is a global event and experiential marketing agency that creates events, meetings, conferences, exhibits, environments, digital engagements and consumer activations to connect clients’ target audiences with their brands. Trusted by some of the world's most respected organizations, Impact XM has been recognized for insightful strategy, brilliant creative, smart fulfillment, and purposeful metrics. Impact XM clients operate across a variety of industries, including the Healthcare, Technology, and Industrial sectors. Headquartered in New Jersey, Impact XM maintains locations in Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Washington D.C. and Zurich, Switzerland. More information can be found at http://www.Impact-XM.com
