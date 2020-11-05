New Startup BuyHive Connects U.S. Companies to Pre-Vetted Overseas PPE Sources
From Discovery to Delivery, Hong Kong-based Startup Founded by 3 US Residents Provides Turnkey Post-COVID Sourcing Solution for Small to Medium Size Retailers
In today’s pandemic-driven world, sourcing has become extremely difficult-- especially for SMBs in retail and e-commerce. BuyHive's 'Sourcing as a Service' offers a critical solution to help.”TEMECULA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyHive, the new global sourcing startup that connects buyers with trusted verified overseas suppliers, has launched a PPE program to help U.S. companies optimize their post-COVID supply chains.
— Brent Barnes, COO and Co-Founder of BuyHive
With multiple layers of quality control, BuyHive has managed sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics to deliver PPE to customers around the world. BuyHive’s specialty lies in making buyers sourcing experiences safe and risk-free.
In five short months, BuyHive has already handled hundreds of millions of inquiries and shipped over $8.5 million worth of PPE, including everything from medical and non-medical masks to gloves, hand sanitizer, medical gowns, goggles, and more.
The global sourcing startup has recruited more than 600 sourcing experts to act as freelancers in Hong Kong, China, and Thailand, and signed dozens of big-name customers including the Austin Emergency Center Foundation, Zililingo, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and Hoag Health Network, to name a few.
BuyHive was co-founded by CEO Minesh Pore, COO Brent Barnes, and CMO Michael Hung and is headquartered in Hong Kong, the global sourcing capital of the world.
“Hong Kong is in a very special position. Being at the helm of China, it is a great conduit for the entrance of international startups to China, and Chinese startups to the global markets. This location is the post-pandemic gateway to diversifying supply chains throughout China and Southeast Asia,” says Pore.
Offering end-to-end delivery of products per buyer's requirements, BuyHive eliminates the many problems with existing sourcing platforms including biased advertising models that give preference to suppliers who pay for higher positions. BuyHive also eliminates the hassle of international buyers having to spend hours sifting through oversaturated lists of non-verified products without any meaningful way to distinguish quantity over quality.
BuyHive has a team of partners that helps to ensure every product they source meets the highest quality standards and can be delivered reliably. Partnering with companies like Dun & Bradstreet and Intertek allows BuyHive to incorporate the best teams in data and analytics, quality assurance, logistics, sourcing, and manufacturing in order to provide the best service for companies around the world.
“In today’s pandemic driven world, worries about reducing headcounts, physical stores, travel budgets, and restrictions have made sourcing extremely difficult for businesses of all sizes-- especially small to medium size companies and those in retail and e-commerce,” says Barnes.
During the pandemic, this means sourcing and buying can still continue for businesses as they did before the global supply chain interruptions, thus making sure retailers and e-commerce brands stay in business.
“Essentially, we do away with the one-size-fits-all approach to sourcing, which often comes with zero safeguards or guarantees, and make the process worry-free so businesses can focus on what matters most to them,” says Pore.
For more information, visit www.thebuyhive.com.
ABOUT BUYHIVE
BuyHive makes product sourcing easy for millions of buyers worldwide. First, by providing a freelancer network of qualified and verified sourcing professionals who make supplier recommendations to buyers year-round; second, by providing a B2B eCommerce platform featuring invitation-only suppliers, who pay nothing for inclusion, that is focused on transparency and trust; and, third, by providing an end-to-end turnkey sourcing solution, wherein the Buyhive team finds and qualifies suppliers, ensure quality production, and delivers finished goods for buyers globally. Headquartered in the global sourcing capital, Hong Kong, with customers worldwide, BuyHive is the trusted partner connecting buyers with the right suppliers who can meet their standards of quality, reliability, and compliance. www.thebuyhive.com
