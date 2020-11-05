Veteran Biofuels Editor Ron Kotrba Leaves Biodiesel Magazine, Launches Biobased Diesel Daily

Award-winning editor rolls out new publication to better serve the world's fast-growing biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel industries

WARREN, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longtime biodiesel writer and editor Ron Kotrba, the former editor in chief of Biodiesel Magazine, is pleased to announce his launch of Biobased Diesel Daily, a trusted, next-generation news source for information and perspective on the growing biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) manufacturing industries and markets.

Published by RonKo Media Productions LLC, a company Kotrba founded in August 2020, Biobased Diesel Daily provides unparalleled viewpoints on these three specific liquid renewable fuels―biodiesel, renewable diesel and SAF―to which he has dedicated the past 16 years of his professional career covering.

Kotrba graduated from Michigan State University in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies. While in college, he worked the overnight shift at a fueling station in Owosso, Michigan, and wrote for a weekly publication, The Sunday Independent, serving Shiawassee County, Michigan.

In the early 2000s, Kotrba was an advanced engineering laboratory technician for an OEM supplier where he performed developmental, analytical work on diesel aftertreatment systems such as urea SCR units, diesel particulate filters, diesel oxidation catalysts and lean NOx traps.

In 2004, Kotrba moved to Northwest Minnesota, to where his ancestors emigrated from Bohemia and surrounding Czech and Slovak regions in the late 1800s.

Kotrba was hired by BBI International in January 2005 as a staff writer with Ethanol Producer Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine. In 2009, he took over editorship of Biodiesel Magazine, a role he dutifully performed until he and BBI parted ways in August 2020. In 2019, the National Biodiesel Board honored Kotrba with the coveted Eye on Biodiesel Influence Award for his years of trusted work covering the biodiesel, renewable diesel and SAF industries.

"I am so glad Ron will be continuing to cover this growing industry," said Troy Shoen, marketing and sales manager with Renewable Energy Group, North America's largest biodiesel producer. "His editorial work is outstanding, and he is a great asset to the carbon-reduction movement."

Kevin Hennessy, the recently retired bioenergy manager for Minnesota's Department of Agriculture, said, "Ron will always be my go-to biofuels reporter when I want real information."

In addition to serving as publisher and editor of Biobased Diesel Daily, Kotrba contributes editorial content to several other magazines and organizations on a contract basis through RonKo Media Productions.

"Biobased Diesel Daily is building a grassroots readership and I encourage those interested in biodiesel, renewable diesel and SAF to sign up for our free e-newsletter, Biobased Diesel Weekly, coming later this fall, and our forthcoming free print publication, Biobased Diesel Biannual, planned for production in 2021," Kotrba said.

