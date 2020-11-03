Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jackson County Man Arrested, Charged in TBI Sexual Exploitation Case

GAINESBORO – Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Jackson County man accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, TBI Agents began investigating Dylan Martin (DOB 10-30-1994), a volunteer with the Jackson County Anti-Drug Coalition. During the investigation, Agents developed information Martin sexually assaulted a child he met through the organization.

On Monday, Agents arrested Martin and charged him with one count of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Additional charges could follow as the investigation continues, and the TBI encourages anyone with information about the case to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. At the time of this release, Martin remained in the custody of the Jackson County Jail without bond.

