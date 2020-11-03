Sales for Air Purifiers Rise in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
Growing health consciousness, poor air quality, widespread media coverage regarding poor air quality, and the COVID – 19 pandemic are expected to drive sales.
Companies continually emphasize product features and the importance of clean air on children's health in their marketing campaigns.”SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new analysis by Verify Markets shows the 2019 air treatment systems market in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and were valued at over $120.0 million, $40.0 million, and $13.0 million, respectively. In 2020, there has been a surge in demand for air treatment systems with more people staying indoors. Air treatment system companies have been benefitting from this trend. Growing health consciousness, poor air quality, widespread media coverage regarding poor air quality, and the COVID – 19 pandemic are expected to drive sales for air treatment systems in these markets. Taiwan and Hong Kong are expected to witness double digit growth rates during the forecast period.
— Chief Research Officer Shilpa Tiku
HEPA is the key technology currently being provided by most companies in these markets. Air purifiers with humidity control and humidifier combinations are increasingly gaining popularity. Most of the revenues generated in 2019 were from sales of air treatment systems for homes. Retail sales were the largest sales channel across markets in 2019. Companies have increasingly started offering air treatment systems with IoT-enabled features.
These 3 markets have been booming with new players and new products. Companies have been offering diverse products with multiple price points and attractive features, consequently presenting ample choices to customers. Antibacterial HEPA filters, systems for pets and kids, personal air treatment systems, flu and virus combating air treatment systems, WHO guideline-compliant systems, and medical-grade systems are some of the major products being offered by companies in the market.
The competitive nature of these markets is resulting in market fragmentation. With local companies flooding the market with low cost products, market players have been competing over prices. “Companies in these markets often offer several discounts on a regular basis, especially on regional and international holidays, to create awareness and drive sales. They typically have information about offers and discounts on their websites, social media platforms, and catalogs. Companies continually emphasize product features and the importance of clean air on children's health in their marketing campaigns,” noted Shilpa Tiku, Chief Research Officer of Verify Markets.
In 2019, Dyson Ltd emerged as the market leader in Hong Kong, and Singapore, while The 3M company was the market leader in Taiwan. Products priced between $146.00 - $366.00 are the most popular in Singapore, while products priced over $448.00 are the most popular in Hong Kong.
These reports provide an in-depth analysis of the overall air treatment systems market in Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. The report also captures market information on market dynamics like growth drivers, restraints, market revenues and forecasts, technology trends, pricing trends, distribution trends, market share by coverage area, sales by key areas, and the competitive landscape. They base year for the study is 2019 and the forecasts are until 2026. Some of the key companies in this market include Dyson Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., The 3M Company, Blueair AB, NOVITA SG PTE LTD, and others.
Verify Markets' research methodology consists of extensive primary interviews with key participants in the industry along with analysis of secondary resources to validate information.
