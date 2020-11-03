Political Advisor Roger Stone Makes Election 2020 Predictions on For the People with Judge Herb Dodell
Political Advisor Roger Stone Discusses Today's Election
Today is a vital day for our democracy. Roger Stone made an interesting guest with his views and predictions as a political insider. Whether you believe him or not, it was a lively conversation”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Political advisor and best-selling author Roger Stone returned to law-themed talk show, For the People, hosted by Judge Herb Dodell on KCAA Radio for his election 2020 predictions.
“Today is a vital day for our democracy,” says Judge Herb. “Roger made an interesting guest with his views and predictions as a political insider. Whether you believe him or not, it was a lively conversation.”
This was Stone’s sixth appearance on For the People.
Stone discussed voter fraud, terrorist organizations and the potential for a disputed election.
You may listen to Roger Stone’s predictions, commercial-free here https://judgeherbdodell.us/mp3/radio/For_The_People_Monday-10-26-20.mp3
You may follow Roger Stone on www.stonecoldtruth.com
You may listen to For the People live every Monday at 7pm ET/4pm PT here www.kcaaradio.com
You may listen to Judge Dodell’s celebrity interviews here https://judgeherbdodell.us/celebrity-interviews-from-for-the-people/
You may purchase a copy of From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way here https://www.amazon.com/Trench-Bench-Navigating-Finding-Spiritual/dp/1945949171 .
You may follow Judge Herb Dodell on www.judgeherbdodell.us , on Twitter on www.Twitter.com/JudgeHerbDodell and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JudgeHerb .
About Judge Herb Dodell:
For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”
About For the People:
The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com .
About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:
“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.
