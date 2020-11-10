Extended pore size analysis for ultramicropores down to 0.35 nm

Full pore size distribution of materials possible as information gathered from nitrogen and carbon dioxide isotherms can be combined

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micromeritics Instrument Corp., the world’s leading supplier of high-performance systems to characterize particles, powders and porous materials, today highlighted its fully automated Micromeritics TriStar II Plus 3030 surface and porosity analyzer. Leveraging an advanced non-local density functional theory (NLDFT) model, the instrument enables users to combine the information gathered from nitrogen and carbon dioxide isotherms to deliver a full pore size distribution on materials such as carbon slit pores where pores of molecular sizes are present. The range of pore size analysis in this method is extended to smaller pore sizes compared to the standard nitrogen analysis. Using CO2 provides access to ultramicropores that are not accessible to N2 at cryogenic temperatures due to kinetic size restrictions, connectivity problems, or extremely slow diffusion.

As a three-station unit the TriStar II Plus 3030 ensures a rapid and comprehensive material insight which leads to speedy and efficient routine quality control analyses. In addition, the analyzer has the accuracy, resolution, and data reduction capability to serve research requirements as well. “The TriStar II Plus 3030 is a well-established surface area and porosity analyzer that is highly appreciated by the academic and industrial market as it provides the utmost flexibility to our customers for a wide range of applications – from additive manufacturing, batteries and fuel cells to catalysts, nano tubes or pharmaceuticals,” says Terry Kelly, President and CEO of Micromeritics. “Versatile analysis and data reduction underline our ongoing commitment to providing superior measurements and textural properties.”

The TriStar II Plus accommodates the use of nitrogen, argon, carbon dioxide, and other noncorrosive
gases such as butane, methane, or light hydrocarbons. For applications including APIs, excipients, abrasives, and other low surface areas (< 1 m2/g), a krypton option enhances the measurement precision for these materials that may be difficult to characterize. Micromeritics MicroActive data reduction and control software provides a simple to use interface that rapidly transforms data to precise surface area and porosity information.

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


Micromeritics Instrument Corporation is the world’s leading supplier of high-performance systems to characterize particles, powders, and porous materials with a focus on physical properties, chemical activity, and flow properties. Our technology portfolio includes: pycnometry, adsorption, dynamic chemisorption, particle size and shape, intrusion porosimetry, powder rheology, and activity testing of catalysts. The company has R&D and manufacturing sites in the USA, UK, and Spain, and direct sales and service operations throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Micromeritics systems are the instruments-of-choice in more than 10,000 laboratories of the world’s most innovative companies, prestigious government, and academic institutions. Our world-class scientists and responsive support teams enable customer success by applying Micromeritics technology to the most demanding applications.

