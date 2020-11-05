Telnyx Joins ATIS Next G Alliance to Advance North American Leadership in 6G
Founding members of the Next G Alliance to include Telnyx, alongside industry leaders.
We’re proud to serve as a founding member of the Next G alliance to pave the way for the next generation of cellular technology.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Telnyx, the world’s only self-service, full-stack communications and connectivity platform has officially been announced as a founding member of the Next G Alliance. The Next G Alliance was created to establish North American preeminence in the 5G evolutionary path and 6G development.
— Telnyx CEO and co-founder David Casem
As a founding member, Telnyx sits alongside AT&T, Bell Canada, Ciena, Ericsson, Facebook, InterDigital, JMA Wireless, Microsoft, Nokia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Samsung, TELUS, T-Mobile, UScellular, and Verizon. This ecosystem will be central to defining the Next G vision. The Alliance will take on a number of bold strategic imperatives, including:
- Developing a 6G national roadmap to address the changing competitive landscape and position North America as the global leader in R&D.
- Aligning the North American technology industry on a core set of priorities that will steer leadership for 6G and beyond to influence government policies and funding.
- Identifying and defining the strategies that will facilitate the rapid commercialization of Next G technologies across new markets and business sectors.
“Telnyx is at the forefront of pioneering new technologies that have the potential to change the way we live and work,” said David Casem, CEO and co-founder, Telnyx, “we’re proud to serve as a founding member of the Next G Alliance to pave the way for the next generation of cellular technology.”
A leading technology and solutions development organization, the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) brings together the top global ICT companies to advance the industry’s business priorities. ATIS is currently working to address 6G, 5G, robocall mitigation, IoT, Smart Cities, artificial intelligence-enabled networks, distributed ledger/blockchain technology, cybersecurity, emergency services, quality of service, billing support, operations, and more.
“As countries around the globe progress ambitious 6G research and development initiatives, it is critical that North American industry steps forward to develop a collaborative roadmap to advance its position as a global leader over the next decade,” said ATIS President and CEO Susan Miller. “The work of the Next G Alliance delivers just that – from research to commercialization – and it is setting the foundation for a vibrant marketplace for North American innovation in future generations of mobile technology.”
