Global Anesthetics Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Analysis and Forecast 2030

Executive Summary

The anesthetics market consists of sales of drugs that cause a relaxing sensation to calm patients during surgery and remove the sensation of pain. These drugs are used to give a sense of calm to patients through muscle relaxation which also causes amnesia. The anesthetics market is divided into general anesthetics, regional anesthetics and local anesthetics.

The global anesthetics market is expected to grow from $5.7 billion in 2019 to $9.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.2%. This growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the neuroinvasive nature of the virus. The CNS is more prone to the viral infection. The virus affects the senses of smell and taste and therefore it is important to curb the interaction between the viral protein and the human receptor, and this factor is driving the demand for CNS drugs. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 and reach $6 billion in 2023.

North America was the largest region in the anesthetics market in 2017, followed by Europe. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The anesthetics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The increase in the number of surgeries is one of the major drivers of the anesthetics market due to the applications of anesthetic drugs during surgical procedures. This rise is mainly due to increasing incidents of injuries and accidents that require surgeries. For example, according to WHO's Global status report on road safety 2018, the number of road accidents reached 1.35 million in 2016, with approximately 64 deaths for every 100,000 vehicles.

Stringent guidelines and regulations imposed by regulatory bodies are one of the important restraints for the anesthetics market. These guidelines include conducting clinical trials of newly developed drugs, standards related to patient’s safety, and monitoring of patients under anesthesia. Complying with these guidelines and getting regulatory approvals consumes a lot of time and negatively impacts the growth of the anesthetics market. For example, the American Society of Anesthesiologists impose various standards that apply to anesthesia care and monitoring of patient including standards for pre-, basic- and post-anesthesia care and monitoring.

Increasing consolidation in the form of acquisitions is an emerging trend in the anesthetics market. This is mainly due to high level of R&D and intellectual property (IP) investment needed to establish companies that manufacture anesthetic drugs. In this regard, mergers and acquisitions are considered as time and cost-effective methods. Some of the notable acquisitions in the recent years include acquisition of MyoScience by Pacira for $220 million in 2019, acquisition of Claris Injectables by Baxter for $625 million in 2017, acquisition of GSK's anesthetics portfolio by Aspen for $238.7 million in 2017, and acquisition of Hospira by Pfizer for $17 billion in 2015.

In 1977, the US food and drug administration released a document outlining the guidelines to be followed when conducting clinical trials for general anesthetic drugs. This document gives instructional information on how to select clinical subjects, proper drug administration procedures and important metrics to be noted down. Examples of important metrics include signs of relaxation, salivation and feelings of irritation after administering the anesthetic. This document was revised in 1982 and is still in use today. Regulations such as these are expected to keep a check on the general anesthetic drugs market.

Major players in the market are Baxter, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG

