Human Resource Challenges: The Hidden Struggles of Working and Family Caregivers

No one knows how stressful caregiving is—no one talks about it. Employers who invest in caregiving programs improve employee loyalty and retention.

I have quit working and am spending 24/7 as her caregiver. It’s been two months, and I am losing it! I don’t think I can handle this! I cry every day. I get so frustrated.” — Caregiver

No one knows how stressful caregiving is—no one talks about it because it’s so hard. Working caregivers are afraid to share their struggles with supervisors and managers. Caregivers quit their jobs to care for elderly parents and suffer from mental and physical exhaustion, isolation, and loneliness. COVID-19 has increased the complexity of caring for elderly parents.

Working and family caregivers who receive support through educational programs feel more prepared to manage the role of caregiving and are more committed to employers. Employers who invest in caregiving programs and caregiver support improve employee loyalty and reduce employee turnover by retaining working family caregivers.

November is National Family Caregivers Month

Each year during November, family caregivers are recognized for their contributions in caring for family members of all ages who are disabled and aging. The financial impact is significant for caregivers who juggle work and caregiving while placing their family and personal financial situations and health at risk.

With the multitude of social and political issues at hand, how does the family role of providing elder care rise to a level of importance? How many valuable employees will quit their jobs to take care of elderly parents? When will c-suite management fund human resources family care programs that extend past child care to elder care?

Human resource eldercare challenges are complicated by employees who do not yet recognize themselves by the term “caregiver” even though they help elderly parents. Others who do self-identify as a caregiver fear bringing personal problems into the workplace and being viewed as less committed or unreliable. Millennials quit their jobs without ever discussing caregiving issues with a supervisor. Caregiving awareness programs are needed in the workplace to let caregivers know that support exists.

The Hidden Struggles of Working and Family Caregivers

Caregivers in all life stages, from millennials to the planning to retire, experience extreme pressure trying to manage life and care responsibilities. Young caregivers trying to build a career or finish college may find their lives derailed for years caring for loved ones. Employees hoping to retire may leave positions early or extend their careers to financially fund the care of parents who did not plan or save for retirement and are costs.

Many caregivers report feeling alone and isolated with few options to gain support.

“And the sad thing is your family will distance themselves from you. Your friends will quit coming and calling. Sadness and loneliness are your companions.”

COVID-19 Adds Complexities to the Role of Caregiving

COVID-19 has added complexities to caregiving for elderly parents. Family caregivers have removed elderly parents from care communities to bring them to live in their homes.

Concerns exist about inviting in-home caregivers—who serve multiple clients—into the home of a health compromised parent. The customarily accepted staffing shortages that exist for in home care and related industries have skyrocketed. Healthcare workers are leaving the sector due to fears of being diagnosed with COVID or being asymptomatic and transmitting the disease to family members at home.

Senior Care Communities Viewed as Breeding Grounds for COVID-19

As a result of COVID, family caregivers have removed elderly parents from nursing homes and assisted living communities and brought parents into their homes. Worries exist that senior care communities are breeding grounds for COVID-19.

Other family caregivers who struggle to provide care in the house are waiting for assisted living communities and nursing homes to accept new residents. The lockdowns that occur from the annual flu, norovirus, and now COVID are concerning because of the possibility of moving an elderly parent into a community and then being denied visitation.

Even when communities re-open, the challenge of moving belongings—when moving companies are not allowed into eldercare communities—makes working through this transition even more difficult. Even with telehealth appointments getting good medical care without physically taking an elderly parent to an in-person appointment is worrisome.

Remote Work Situations May Result in More Stress for Caregivers

Caregivers who have traditionally worked in an office setting and who have elderly parents and children in the home express concerns about distractions and social isolation. When space is cramped, working at the dining room table or in a bedroom may not support the focus needed to complete work tasks. Elderly parents and children may pose additional distractions because they do not realize that mom or dad is at work even though they are at home.

Even still, remote work or flexible scheduling arrangements work well for other family caregivers. Employees who can balance work and caregiving are more committed to doing whatever it takes to fulfill career and care responsibilities.

One caregiver reports success as “the only way I can do all I do for my Mom (and it's a lot) is to go to work 16 days a month. Fortunately, I have the flexibility from my employer with my schedule. Remaining employed helps me maintain my mind and self-esteem while allowing me to earn an income. I can take care of myself and fulfill the moral obligation I have to care for my mother. ”

How the Workplace Can Support Working and Family Caregivers

Caregiving support that offers caregiver education and proven resources, plus 1:1 communication, is a compelling program offering for corporate eldercare programs. Access to knowledge about caregiving stages provides the support that caregivers need to work through and plan for caregiving situations that become more challenging over time.

