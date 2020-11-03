Crescent City's Important Fall Estates Auction, November 14-15, will be held online and live in the New Orleans gallery

Mixed media painting by New Orleans artist Sarah Ashley Longshore (b. 1975), popularly known as Ashley Longshore, titled Audrey Hepburn with Butterflies (est. $6,000-$9,000).

Very rare silver fireman’s speaking trumpet from 1891, engraved, featuring a mouthpiece of coin silver, with oak leaf and acorn decoration, weighing a total 26.4 troy oz. (est. $12,000-$18,000).

Circa 1966 oil on board painting by the legendary Louisiana folk artist Clementine Hunter (1887-1988), titled The Honky Tonk on Cane River, Saturday Night (est. $2,500-$4,500).

Oil on board painting signed by Hovsep Pushman (Armenian-American, 1877-1966), titled Armenian Girl (early 20th century), 11 inches by 8 ½ inches (est. $2,500-$4,500).