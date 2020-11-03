OLLAA Condemns the Killings in the Oromia Region of Ethiopia
The Oromo Legacy Leadership & Advocacy Association (OLLAA) condemns the massacre of 54 fellow Ethiopians in Ethiopia's Oromia region.FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, the world awoke to the horrible news that 54 Ethiopians were killed in Ethiopia's Oromia region. Unfortunately, such killings are becoming a new normal in Ethiopia. These killings of Ethiopians must stop. We would like to categorically state that the Oromo Legacy Leadership & Advocacy Association (OLLAA) condemns these and all other killings that have taken place. We stand with the peaceful people of Ethiopia and call for an end to the killings. We also call for an independent, credible investigation into these killings. The perpetrators of this horrendous crime must be made to face justice in a court of law, and hard questions must be asked.
As stated by Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's regional director, "The fact that this horrendous incident occurred shortly after government troops abruptly withdrew from the area in unexplained circumstances raises questions that must be answered."
Too many innocent Ethiopians have been killed. We believe that 'we' Ethiopians must put aside our grievances and work towards a peaceful and democratic solution to our political and ethnic problems. As an Oromo American organization, our path here at OLLAA is one of peace and safety for all Ethiopians. This is why we believe that the United States Government must continue to play an active role in helping the Ethiopian people find a lasting and peaceful solution to Ethiopia's current political issues.
In closing, our prayers go out to the families of the victims of this and all the massacres that have occurred in Ethiopia. May all that is good in the world be with you all during this painful time. May God bless and protect the peaceful people of Ethiopia.
