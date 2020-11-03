Impresario turned TV Producer Rocco Buonvino launches new Feel Good Factor TV on November 7th on Sky 192.

FGF TV Executive Producer Rocco Buonvino and Presenter Holly Kellingray Some of the FGF TV show hosts. Top l to r: Stacey Haber, Janey Lee Grace, Sonja Grace, Kym Mazelle, Sue Stone, Joss Simmons. Bottom l to r: Suzanne Selvester, Heather Small, Saf Buxy, Royce Christyn, Sandie Sedgbeer, Dr Joe Vitale Six-piece swing band (Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists in 2012) The Jive Aces

TV to help you Feel Good - an idea that was was born during the first lockdown is now set to launch during the second lockdown

LONDON, UK, November 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / --Feel Good Factor TV is the brainchild of impresario Rocco Buonvino - better known for his huge stage shows in London with names such as Al Pacino, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sir Cliff Richard, Whoopi Goldberg, Rod Stewart, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Douglas and Sophia Loren.With stage shows cancelled due to the Pandemic Rocco turned his attention to TV. Being of Italian descent and living in London he felt obliged to play a part in showing support and love for the people in Italy and pulled together a TV tribute ‘Help For Italy’ in June 2020.Worried about the continued state of the nation's mental health and well being, Rocco decided to do more for the UK and has now - together with a great team of artists and producers - pulled together a 13 week TV series called the FEEL GOOD FACTOR which will air for the first time on November 7th on Sky 192.As we approach the end of a year few will forget and a Christmas no one can predict, Feel Good Factor TV is designed to uplift, inspire, entertain, and support a nation through the winter months.The idea for the series came about during the first lockdown (and is now set to launch in lockdown number two) - to create something different to uplift people during the difficult times we have all faced through the Covid-19 pandemic. During a time that will go down in history, the Feel Good Factor TV team have created history, by creating a brand new 13 week series in record speed.Viewers can look forward to a wide variety of shows:• from inspirational talk shows by men and women, to an uplifting weekly visit to The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent• from interviews with top self-help authors, to a dive into the magic and science behind the law of attraction• from meditation, to toe-tapping music• from natural health and beauty tips, to fun messages from kids• and so much more.*Series presented by Holly Kellingray*Viewers can look forward to seeing some familiar faces:TV presenter, radio DJ and author Janey Lee GraceSix-piece swing band (Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists) The Jive AcesSoul queen Heather Small, the voice of M-PeopleDisney Channel actor turned self-help author and teacher Royce ChristynWorld renowned Personal Development expert and star of the blockbuster hit movie on the Law of Attraction, The Secret, Dr. Joe VitaleLegendary American singer-songwriter also credited as ‘The First Lady of House Music’ Kym MazelleTV’s Secret Millionaire – also dubbed the UK’s most positive person – Sue StoneWorld renowned motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and author John LeeBoogie- Woogie and Blues Pianist LadyvaAnd some new faces:11-year-old Author and Inspirational Speaker Tegan HelenNational Diversity Award Winner and DJ Joss Cambridge Simmons- also known as the UKs leading ‘Super Manny’World class Psychological Astrologer Alison Chester Lambert M.AHuman Behavioural Consultant and Addiction Specialist Saf BuxyArmed Forces Veteran and GB Sitting Volleyball player Darren YoungHead of Partnerships at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, James HanawayPersonal Trainer and Strength & Conditioning Coach Mel YoungHealth and Well-Being Therapist Corine SeowWorld class Psychological Astrologer and Author Alison Chester-LambertAward winning Author, Mystic and Healer Sonja GraceJournalist, Author, Book Judge, and popular Talk TV and Radio Presenter Sandie SedgbeerAuthor, Motivational Speaker and Life Coach Suzanne SelvesterMusic Lawyer, Author and Actress Stacey HaberChef, Caterer and Exmoor smallholder Claire LynchFor interviews or additional information, please send a request to: elaine@elaine-pr.com

New FGF TV Talk Show MENS TALK with Saf Buxy, Joss Cambridge-Simmons and Darren Young.