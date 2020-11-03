Impresario turned TV Producer Rocco Buonvino launches new Feel Good Factor TV on November 7th on Sky 192.
Some of the FGF TV show hosts. Top l to r: Stacey Haber, Janey Lee Grace, Sonja Grace, Kym Mazelle, Sue Stone, Joss Simmons. Bottom l to r: Suzanne Selvester, Heather Small, Saf Buxy, Royce Christyn, Sandie Sedgbeer, Dr Joe Vitale
TV to help you Feel Good - an idea that was was born during the first lockdown is now set to launch during the second lockdownLONDON, UK, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Feel Good Factor TV is the brainchild of impresario Rocco Buonvino - better known for his huge stage shows in London with names such as Al Pacino, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sir Cliff Richard, Whoopi Goldberg, Rod Stewart, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Douglas and Sophia Loren.
With stage shows cancelled due to the Pandemic Rocco turned his attention to TV. Being of Italian descent and living in London he felt obliged to play a part in showing support and love for the people in Italy and pulled together a TV tribute ‘Help For Italy’ in June 2020.
Worried about the continued state of the nation's mental health and well being, Rocco decided to do more for the UK and has now - together with a great team of artists and producers - pulled together a 13 week TV series called the FEEL GOOD FACTOR which will air for the first time on November 7th on Sky 192.
As we approach the end of a year few will forget and a Christmas no one can predict, Feel Good Factor TV is designed to uplift, inspire, entertain, and support a nation through the winter months.
The idea for the series came about during the first lockdown (and is now set to launch in lockdown number two) - to create something different to uplift people during the difficult times we have all faced through the Covid-19 pandemic. During a time that will go down in history, the Feel Good Factor TV team have created history, by creating a brand new 13 week series in record speed.
Viewers can look forward to a wide variety of shows:
• from inspirational talk shows by men and women, to an uplifting weekly visit to The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent
• from interviews with top self-help authors, to a dive into the magic and science behind the law of attraction
• from meditation, to toe-tapping music
• from natural health and beauty tips, to fun messages from kids
• and so much more.
*Series presented by Holly Kellingray*
Viewers can look forward to seeing some familiar faces:
TV presenter, radio DJ and author Janey Lee Grace
Six-piece swing band (Britain's Got Talent semi-finalists) The Jive Aces
Soul queen Heather Small, the voice of M-People
Disney Channel actor turned self-help author and teacher Royce Christyn
World renowned Personal Development expert and star of the blockbuster hit movie on the Law of Attraction, The Secret, Dr. Joe Vitale
Legendary American singer-songwriter also credited as ‘The First Lady of House Music’ Kym Mazelle
TV’s Secret Millionaire – also dubbed the UK’s most positive person – Sue Stone
World renowned motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and author John Lee
Boogie- Woogie and Blues Pianist Ladyva
And some new faces:
11-year-old Author and Inspirational Speaker Tegan Helen
National Diversity Award Winner and DJ Joss Cambridge Simmons- also known as the UKs leading ‘Super Manny’
World class Psychological Astrologer Alison Chester Lambert M.A
Human Behavioural Consultant and Addiction Specialist Saf Buxy
Armed Forces Veteran and GB Sitting Volleyball player Darren Young
Head of Partnerships at The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, James Hanaway
Personal Trainer and Strength & Conditioning Coach Mel Young
Health and Well-Being Therapist Corine Seow
Award winning Author, Mystic and Healer Sonja Grace
Journalist, Author, Book Judge, and popular Talk TV and Radio Presenter Sandie Sedgbeer
Author, Motivational Speaker and Life Coach Suzanne Selvester
Music Lawyer, Author and Actress Stacey Haber
Chef, Caterer and Exmoor smallholder Claire Lynch
New FGF TV Talk Show MENS TALK with Saf Buxy, Joss Cambridge-Simmons and Darren Young.