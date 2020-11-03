Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Bay Fishing Access Areas Closed for Repairs

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s St. Albans Bay Fishing Access Area on Lake Champlain will be closed for repairs the first week of November. The access area on Hathaway Point Road in St. Albans will be closed for the remainder of the week so the parking lot can be modified and repaved. The parking area at the popular access needs to be reorganized to improve parking capacity and traffic flow. The work will entail the removal of some grass islands and edging, repaving, and new striping to guide boaters on parking and traffic flow. The work is slated to be completed by Friday, November 6. This project is one of seven that are slated for completion by the end of the week. These projects are all being paid for with COVID stimulus funds (CARES Act) to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities. The other projects included three ramp improvements and two parking lot expansion projects, which were completed last month. The Allen Point Fishing Access Area, which doubles as a pedestrian recreation path, is also being improved for bikers and anglers alike and should be completed later this week. For more information, please call F&W Lands and Facilities Administrator Mike Wichrowski at 802-917-1347.

