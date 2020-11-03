FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, November 2, 2020

DMV REMINDS NEW YORKERS JUST ONE DAY LEFT TO RENEW EXPIRED DOCUMENTS

Expired Vehicle Inspections, Vehicle Registrations, and Non-Driver Identification Cards Become Invalid After November 3

DMV Encourages New Yorkers to Renew Online

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles reminded New Yorkers that there is just one day left to renew their expired vehicle inspections, vehicle registrations and non-driver identification cards, if they expired during the Coronavirus public health emergency. All registrations and non-driver IDs that expired in March or afterward, and inspections that expired beginning April 1 to today, were extended by Executive Order until November 3.

Drivers who do not renew their vehicle registrations or inspections by November 3 will not be able to drive legally. If they continue to drive, they risk being ticketed. If a non-driver ID is not renewed by November 3, it will no longer be a valid form of photo ID.

“For those who have not already renewed their expired documents, it is important that you don’t wait,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “After November 3, if your vehicle inspection or vehicle registration is expired, it will be illegal to drive. And if your non-driver ID is expired, you may not be able to use it as a valid form of ID. Renewing a non-driver ID or registration online is fast, easy and convenient. Inspection stations are also open and ready to serve you.”

New Yorkers can quickly and easily renew a registration or renew a non-driver ID on the DMV website. New Yorkers can also visit the DMV website to find a nearby inspection station.

In addition, the DMV is urging New Yorkers to renew their expired driver licenses. Those who need to do so can renew a driver license online.

