Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,760 in the last 365 days.

DMV Reminds New Yorkers Just One Day Left to Renew Expired Documents

DMV news

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, November 2, 2020

DMV REMINDS NEW YORKERS JUST ONE DAY LEFT TO RENEW EXPIRED DOCUMENTS

Expired Vehicle Inspections, Vehicle Registrations, and Non-Driver Identification Cards Become Invalid After November 3

DMV Encourages New Yorkers to Renew Online

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles reminded New Yorkers that there is just one day left to renew their expired vehicle inspections, vehicle registrations and non-driver identification cards, if they expired during the Coronavirus public health emergency. All registrations and non-driver IDs that expired in March or afterward, and inspections that expired beginning April 1 to today, were extended by Executive Order until November 3.

Drivers who do not renew their vehicle registrations or inspections by November 3 will not be able to drive legally. If they continue to drive, they risk being ticketed. If a non-driver ID is not renewed by November 3, it will no longer be a valid form of photo ID.

“For those who have not already renewed their expired documents, it is important that you don’t wait,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “After November 3, if your vehicle inspection or vehicle registration is expired, it will be illegal to drive. And if your non-driver ID is expired, you may not be able to use it as a valid form of ID. Renewing a non-driver ID or registration online is fast, easy and convenient. Inspection stations are also open and ready to serve you.”

New Yorkers can quickly and easily renew a registration or renew a non-driver ID on the DMV website. New Yorkers can also visit the DMV website to find a nearby inspection station.

In addition, the DMV is urging New Yorkers to renew their expired driver licenses. Those who need to do so can renew a driver license online.

For more information about the DMV, visit dmv.ny.gov or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

###

You just read:

DMV Reminds New Yorkers Just One Day Left to Renew Expired Documents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.