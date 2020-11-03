N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet November 10

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission will meet virtually on Tuesday, November 10. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

Among its duties, the Commission has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration. The Commission is required to submit annual progress reports to the Joint Legislative Commission on Energy Policy and the Environmental Review Commission. Employees with N.C. Department of Environmental Quality serves as staff to the Commission and enforces rules the Commission adopts.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Commission members will review the status of proposed new Commissioners and a report on inquiries made to the Geological Survey regarding oil and gas activity. See the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

Who: Oil and Gas Commission Meeting

When: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, November 10

Where: Virtual meeting address:

Meeting Number (Access Code): 171 335 5455

Meeting Password: OGCNOV2020

Join by Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

Access code: 171 335 5455