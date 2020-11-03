Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 838 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,761 in the last 365 days.

Jihad Azour: Policies to Help Middle East, North Africa Emerge Stronger

Jihad Azour: Policies to Help Middle East, North Africa Emerge Stronger

November 3, 2020

More opportunities for youth and increasing women's participation will accelerate the region's economic recovery. (iStock by Getty Images/katleho Seisa)

The Middle East and North Africa responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with swift and stringent measures to mitigate its spread and impact but continue to face an uncertain and difficult environment. The latest outlook for the region shows oil exporters, in particular, were hard hit by a “double-whammy” of the economic impact of lockdowns and a sharp decline in oil demand and prices. Jihad Azour heads the IMF's outlook for the region. In this podcast, he says while containing the health crisis is still the priority, governments must also start laying the groundwork for an economic recovery that will allow countries to emerge stronger.

Jihad Azour is Director of the IMF Middle East and Central Asia Department.

You just read:

Jihad Azour: Policies to Help Middle East, North Africa Emerge Stronger

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.