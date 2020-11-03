Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
SketchList Incorporated Offering New Woodworking Software

This sample shows how easy it to to create, copy and locate holes in a board.

SketchList is preparing truly innovative woodworking design software. With this Kickstarter campaign the company will accelerate the product's development.

Already top rated this new product makes on computer woodworking design possible for both businesses and hobbyists. The campaign is a chance to get it early at a big discount.”
— Dave Rozewski

MILTON, MA, USA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Massachusetts furniture design software company, SketchList Incorporated, a woodworking design software company, is currently working on a new product. With support from backers, the company will accelerate the product's development. The user-friendly design software brings a new approach to designing, making it easy to pitch ideas, provide building plans, and adjust in real-time. The software automatically calculates dimensions, material usage, and virtual plans and reports for clients.

As the company's newest tool, a necessity for the woodworker's toolbox, SketchList V5 has been designed specifically for the woodworker. Experienced designers, engineers, and designers have worked extensively on building the app to perfection and have "totally revamped the software to make the design and flow more intuitive and consistent."

More information will come from SketchList Incorporated when they release their newest product.

For more information about SketchList V5, and to make a KickStarter pledge, please visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/546081699/sketchlist-v5-the-woodworkers-new-and-improved-sidekick?ref=creator_nav.

About SketchList Incorporated: SketchList is a leader in the woodworking, furniture, and cabinet design software market. Its woodworking design software on Mac and Windows computers has users across the world. Their next product leaps ahead of any on the market regarding ease of use and functionality. This software allows craftsmen and woodworkers to "take care of the details with ease" showing dimensions, contours, colors, and material grains.

Created by a woodworker for woodworkers, SketchList Incorporated combines the support and the "secret formula of a cabinet maker" to allow you to focus on your client's needs and give your full attention to the individual. With SketchList's inventive and innovative technology, you can bring your designs to life in 3D with the help of videos, free weekly training classes, and manuals. Save time, money, and avoid mistakes with the most helpful tool you will ever own! For more information about SketchList Incorporated, please visit https://sketchlist.com/about/.

David Rozewski
SketchList Incorporated
+1 617-438-6612
email us here

