Secured chat app PunkPanda aims to aid corporate in digitization process
Ever since the outbreak of the Covid-19, companies globally have integrated chat apps such as Telegram, WhatsApp, and Skype into their operation as a solution to tackle the communication difficulties faced by employees who are working remotely at home. But utilizing communication platforms that are not secured enough could pose a significant security threat to corporates, especially for businesses that are dealing with sensitive data or trade secrets.
Cybersecurity risks increase relatively with digitization
The benefits of conducting digitization are undoubtedly significant, but it comes with huge risks if the companies integrated the wrong tool into their systems.
In June this year, the cloud-based messaging app Telegram suffered a data breach, and as a result, millions of users' data have been exposed on a darknet forum, including users' phone numbers and their user IDs.
In the same month, expert cybersecurity researcher Athul Jayaram has exposed the popular chat app WhatsApp of leaking as many as 300,000 users' mobile phone numbers through WhatsApp's click-to-chat URL. Data miners can simply mine for thousands of leaked mobile phone numbers using a simple Google search query before WhatsApp eventually fixed the leak.
A platform that can truthfully respect users' security and privacy
Aside from the data leak, WhatsApp has raised a few concerns about its ability to protect users' privacy too. First, it is owned by Facebook, the data-hungry corporate that profits on collecting users' data and showing targeted ads. Second, WhatsApp doesn't provide users with enough privacy control features.
Cyberattacks and data leak will only intensify in the future as more corporates digitize themselves and as individuals' personal data gets more valuable day after day. It's clear that the market obviously needs a platform that can truthfully respect users' security and privacy. To answer the needs of higher security, a team of developers have come together and created a hyper-secure communication app called PunkPanda.
The best solution to achieve digitization with high security
PunkPanda is a newly launched chat app that utilizes multiple layers of security tech solutions such as its award-winning 256-bit encryption algorithm to safeguard users' security. Unlike other communication apps that rely on a centralized server to maintain their chat systems, PunkPanda' decentralized infrastructure makes sure that users' chat and attachment records are only stored on the senders' and receivers' phone.
Being decentralized also gives PunkPanda the attributes of immutability and higher stability. It can also prevent the leak or theft of users' private keys that are used to decrypt and read encrypted messages.
PunkPanda's chat features at the current stage are rather basic, but the development team has planned to implement end-to-end encrypted voice call and video call functions in the next few updates. More security chat features such as self-destructing messages, message tracking, and secured group chat will be included as well.
The development team added that they would expand PunkPanda's ecosystem to accommodate the needs of corporate users through features like secured email, secured cloud storage, hold web conference or webinar, and cryptocurrency storage and transactions.
