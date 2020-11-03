BOLT Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign Exceeds Goal Amount; Continues Until November 20

TORONTO, CANADA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ongoing Kickstarter campaign for the BOLT heated mug that began last October has raised more than US$45,000 of the US$11,260 goal amount so far. Over 450 backers have committed to the campaign and more are expected to pledge their support until the November 20 deadline kicks in.

As the first-ever modular heated mug that’s dishwasher safe, BOLT is definitely a game-changing product, especially for avid coffee drinkers who like their mug of coffee (or tea) piping hot, as it should be.

The innovative, easy-to-use temperature-controlled mug is the perfect thermodynamic solution to people’s everyday woes concerning wasted coffee, tea and other hot beverages. Since most people like to drink at leisure, some end up with half a mug of coffee or tea left that will just go down the drain, while others resort to reheating it in the microwave – all because the drink has cooled, making it unappealing.

With BOLT, people can keep their coffee, tea or any other type of hot beverage warm for four hours or more using three temperature settings ranging from 113°F to 149°F (45°C to 65°C).

What makes the BOLT modular heated mug especially convenient is that it is portable, so people can take it virtually anywhere they go. The rechargeable heated mug with a 10-ounce capacity can maintain a hot beverage at a constant ideal temperature for more than four hours.

The BOLT mug was conceptualized with environmental sustainability in mind as it’s designed to charge using any USB-type charger. It is also BPA-free and has an auto safety shut-off setting to prevent unnecessary energy consumption. Additionally, its 15-second auto-dim lighting system works to reduce glare and conserve battery life, while the touch panel is designed to deactivate it after 10 seconds of inactivity to prevent accidental activation.

BOLT backers can choose from five different hilariously named tiers that come with different product discounts depending on how early they commit:

• Hanna Solo: One MugTop and one base

• What Are We: Two MugTops and one base

• Power Couple: Two MugTops and two bases

• Happy Little Accident: Three MugTops and three bases

• Second Family: Five full sets = five MugTops and five bases

All Super Early Bird Special and Early Bird Special packages are sold out for all five backer tiers, and only the Kickstarter Special (21% discount) and Last Chance Special (11% discount) are available.

Backers can choose from five different colors, namely key lime, grape, raven, midnight blue and mint.

Interested backers can check the details of the campaign on the official BOLT Kickstarter campaign page.