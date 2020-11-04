Why Temperature Forcing System Isn't as Good as it Used to Be
Caroline Yang｜Wewon Environmental Chambers Co., Ltd.”DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wewon is the world′s most advanced floor type temperature forcing system. It was developed specifically for operations in semiconductor laboratories, and as such, it is designed to be as compact and quiet as possible (50Db). The temp forcing system is very reliable and today can be found in semiconductor laboratories worldwide.
Wewon's temperature forcing systems are portable systems that deliver clean dry air for precision temperature testing or conditioning of electronics (ICs, MEMS, transceivers, or circuits) and materials. No other systems can bring your test subjects to temperature faster with precise control.
With rapid thermal cycling or long saturation at a precise temperature, these systems optimize throughput for characterization, verification, thermal shock or failure analysis applications – at the test bench or on the production floor.
ATS-710 and ATS 535 Temperature Forcing Systems Introduction:
The Wewon's ATS 710 precision temperature forcing system set a higher standard for performance and value than other available systems when it was introduced. The ATS series offers a variety of design and performance options to meet the needs of an assortment of test specifications.
Variations in arm design coupled with different strategies in the heating and cooling mechanism, provide a wide variety of available systems. The ATS-535 model, has a temperature range of -60℃ to +225℃ and can transition air temperatures between +125℃ and -55℃ in as little as 8 seconds.
Wewon Tech provides temperature forcing equipment to determine an item's resistance to heat, cold, and humidity. Our temperature forcing systems allow you to set a precise thermal environment and temperature cycling, with units that can quickly increase temperatures from -90℃ to +225℃.
ATS-710 temperature forcing systems are ideal for studying rapid failure analysis, thermal shock, functional testing, simulation testing, accelerated life testing, temperature cyclic, environmental test screening, material fatigue and more. Some of the temperature forcing equipment offered by Weon includes an air dryer, refrigeration unit, ATS control unit, forced air output assembly, local and remote operations, user defined temperature limits, wand for flexibility or large testing chamber, or a transition time of merely 5 seconds.
Wewon's temperature forcing system broke the monopoly of foreign technology and filled the blank of thermal air forcing system model for China market. We are proud of the newly developed temp forcing system and ready to sell it for our customers.
When we engaged in research and developing process, We use the semiconductor IC parts for trial test. We found the temperature reduce to minus 70℃ from room temp within 10 seconds. From +130℃ to minus -40℃ which takes 10 seconds, and from minus 40℃ up to +125℃ cost 9 seconds. This should be the most rapidly cooling rate for temperature shock test by environmental chambers.
Precision temperature forcing systems use a direct temperature-controlled stream of hot or cold air to provide a precise thermal environment for temperature testing, conditioning and cycling of electronic and non-electronic assemblies and sub-systems. The ATS 710 temperature forcing system enables the test. This allows you to perform temperature simulation tests in site, at a specific location, at your tester station, test bench or directly on the unit under test.
Bring temperature to your test for Semiconductor IC devices and other semiconductor packages. ATS 710 forcing systems are used for semiconductor devices from consumer electronics to aerospace and defense applications ( mil aero MIL-STD 883 ) temperature range of -55°C to +125°C.
Environmental stress conditions such as radiation exposure, temperature extremes, vibration, and dirt encountered by the military, on factory floors, and under the hoods of automobiles, these semiconductor devices need to keep working. To assure quality and reliability of electronic devices, semiconductor manufacturers need to simulate harsh environments during the engineering and production test stage.
In China, There seldom have the manufacturer who can produce the temperature forcing system. Wewon Environmental Chambers Co., Ltd. always keep improvement and innovation on their technology with more flexibility design which meet the world-class performance requirements.
