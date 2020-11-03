The World Game Launches Board Game Version of Educational Geography Game
The World Game is a highly interactive educational geography game for 2-5 players. It incorporates dice and two sets of playing cards to move pawns on the map.
About 11 percent(%) of young citizens in the U.S. couldn't even locate the U.S. on a map. The Pacific Ocean's location was a mystery to 29% of them; France to 65%; and the United Kingdom, to 69%.
— National Geographic
The World Game team is excited to announce the launch of their new Geography Board Game - The World Game. TWG is a highly interactive educational tabletop game for 2 - 5 players that is easy to learn and fun to play. It is a fast-playing adventure for kids and adults alike. Learning about world countries and becoming a full-on Geography Wiz is an inevitable consequence of playing this game. It will have you and your kids impressing people with knowledge of countries, flags, capital cities and other cool facts.
The creators of The World Game wanted to develop a Geography version of their favorite childhood card game so they developed, designed and launched a card game of their own. The card game version of The World Game is now a best-seller in its category. The customer feedback for the card game is excellent, and many parents are excited to have found a fun-but-educational activity that drew their kids away from their screens. They guys at TWG wanted to provide more educational gameplay to their community, so the exciting new Board Game version was developed.
Race around the world and Learn Geography
You win the game by being the first person to complete the race around the world and cross the finish line. You advance by beating other players with stronger country facts and completing challenges like: “where is country x located on the map?”, “which country does this flag belong to?”, “what is the capital of country x?”, etc. But watch out! Your opponents can use Action Cards to slow you down, change challenges, block actions and much more. There are 194 Country Cards and 26 Action Cards, so no two games played are ever the same.
You can also choose the difficulty level of challenges you use, so that kids can play against adults, or you can gradually introduce harder challenges and less known country cards to match your level of knowledge as you progress. This makes The World Game uniquely appropriate for everyone, no matter their age, and ensures you never get tired of playing! This board game will have you going back to the shelf and reaching for the Blue Box.
Fun & Engaging Education is The Way to Go During this ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic, a lot of new realities emerged for us, with many people scrambling to adapt; and for many kids and their parents this means that a lot more learning and schoolwork is happening from, and at home. This was an interesting point made by the designer and creator of the game – Damir Islamovic, who said: “With homeschooling increasingly becoming an inevitability due to Covid-19, we think our Board Game is a perfect product to help ease the load that many parents are feeling now.” The World Game was designed to provide people with an option to move away from their screens and spend personal time with their children and friends in a fun and engaging way, all the while learning about Geography and all of the 194 countries of the world.
“This game got my family away from a screen! Thank you very much.” – Aline on Facebook
