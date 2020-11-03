The World Game Launches Board Game Version of Educational Geography Game

The World Game Board Game The World Game Board Game Layout Gameplay

The World Game is a highly interactive educational geography game for 2-5 players. It incorporates dice and two sets of playing cards to move pawns on the map.

About 11 percent(%) of young citizens in the U.S. couldn't even locate the U.S. on a map. The Pacific Ocean's location was a mystery to 29% of them; France to 65%; and the United Kingdom, to 69%.” — National Geographic