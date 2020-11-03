AI in Auto Insurance Market Analysis 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast to 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI in Auto Insurance Industry
Description
This report focuses on the global AI in Auto Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AI in Auto Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
This report contains opportunities, strengths, threats, and weaknesses (SWOT) analysis for this market. They have taken many aspects into account for analysis, including sales volume, revenue level of the last few years, product demands, customer retention, etc. A majority of information has been collected from primary sources, and analysts have taken effective samples. As the market size is large, analysts have taken large sample sizes from different regions of the globe. They also calculated the AI in Auto Insurance Market's customer churns level because it plays a vital role in sales volume.
In terms of key players, the report provides an insight into the competitive scenario of the market along with the key players, latest trends getting into the manufacturing arena, etc. The report also throws light into top vendors with major contributions to the AI in Auto Insurance market.
The key players covered in this study
Ant Financial Services Group Co.，Ltd.
CCC Information Services Inc.
Claim Genius Inc.
Clearcover Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
GEICO
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
Nauto Inc.
Liberty Mutual
The Progressive Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Claims Assessment
Chatbots
Policy Pricing
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global AI in Auto Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the AI in Auto Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
