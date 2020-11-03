Sumba, Indonesia’s perfect getaway destination for a post-COVID world
Sumba is likely to emerge as a top choice in the list of holiday destinations after the Covid crisis.
Sumba’s touristic development has been limited by its scarce accommodations. Today, the offer has grown and more hotel and villa projects are slated to launch in 2021.”SINGAPORE, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While tourist travel remains almost impossible this year, both industry specialists and travellers are trying to anticipate what popular destinations will emerge when the world starts opening up again. And clearly, the face of luxury tourism will change. Big tourist hubs like Bali will have to prepare for a slowdown, while some more far-away spots will attract many of its former clientele.
In Indonesia, Sumba is likely to be a top choice in the list of such new destinations. The island has already emerged as a sustainable and luxurious getaway, inspiring its travellers with its nice beaches, unspoiled nature and a unique animist culture.
Only an hour’s flight away from Bali, Sumba has been spotted by Hollywood celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, who has chosen to enjoy her honeymoon on the island's sandy beaches. Soon, many more will begin to discover its wonders.
Accommodations in Sumba
"Despite a growing attraction towards the island, Sumba’s touristic development has been limited by its scarce accommodations. Today, the offer has grown and more hotel and villa projects are slated to launch in 2021", says Fabrice Ivara, the founder of one of the hotels set to open next year.
NIHI SUMBA, a luxurious resort, prides itself for its intimate connection to the wild. It’s full of unique activities such as swimming with horses or a pampering session at the Nihioka Spa Safari. Lauded by Travel + Leisure as the “Best Hotel in the World” twice, Nihi boasts 28 villas that come with private pools.
ALAMAYAH is created for the mindful soul. With just six private suites available, travellers are perfectly distanced to retreat in beautiful landscapes and experience a range of wellness programmes that are healing, restful and nourishing.
LELEWATU SUMBA offers stunning views of the ocean and jungle from its villas. This hotel pays tribute to the island’s heritage with its exotic design and traditional craftsmanship. Travellers can expect a warm and authentic service delivered by its local Sumbanese people.
One of the largest projects – with 47 rooms and 20 villas – to join the holiday scene in Sumba is CAP KAROSO. The concept of this project - offering an experience of unparalleled freedom for the modern explorer - is conceived by French entrepreneurs who were swept away by the beauty of the island. Cap Karoso intends to calibrate between nature and the finer things in life, as a traveller can explore the wild beach at dawn, and then find himself a heart-thumping DJ set at night. One can move endlessly across the island on foot, a bike or in an electric car to discover more to the Sumba life such as traditional fishing, ikat weaving, and Sumbanese sandalwood horse riding. To end off the night, a hungry traveller can indulge in exquisite dishes whipped up by French chefs who interpret fresh, local ingredients from the resort’s organic farm.
The soon-to-be-ready SANUBARI is built on the coastline and will offer experiences that enrich personal discovery through the island’s nature and spiritual heritage. Set to open with six suites, one can enjoy a myriad of water activities or take part in an ocean view yoga session to find his centre.
With these modern and unique concepts being built across the island, Sumba will be able to convince high-end travellers that it is the destination for a dreamy getaway in Indonesia.
