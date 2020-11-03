REOPENING OFFERS AT PARK HYATT SIEM REAP
EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Hyatt Siem Reap today announced that the hotel will be welcoming guests back from Thursday November 05, 2020 for residential stays and restaurant reservations.
To mark the occasion, the elegant five-star hotel in Siem Reap, which is conveniently located close to Angkor Wat and Pub Street is offering two special promotions to cater to couples and family travelers.
Re-opening Offer - Treat yourself to a memorable getaway in one of the luxurious rooms & suites at Park Hyatt Siem Reap in the heart of the city including daily breakfast for two persons. With rates starting USD78+++ per room per night, this offer is applicable for advance bookings between now and January 31, 2021 and is valid for stays between November 05, 2020 through November 30, 2021. Book Your Stay Now at https://bit.ly/31xMf29
Family Staycation - Make your family getaway truly special with a staycation in downtown Siem Reap. Enjoy all the hotel has to offer plus special benefits including a complimentary second room for two children up to 16 years with one free extra bed, one-time complimentary lunch or dinner for two persons at the Glasshouse Deli. Patisserie and daily breakfast for two persons. Children up to 12 years enjoy a complimentary daily breakfast with a 50% discount for children up to 16 years. With rates starting from USD124+++ per night, this offer is applicable for maximum two adults and two children only and for advance bookings between now and December 31, 2021 and is valid for stays between November 05, 2020 through December 31, 2021. Book Your Stay Now at https://bit.ly/31xMf29
Hyatt’s Cleanliness Commitment - Park Hyatt Siem Reap takes guest wellness extremely seriously and will be following COVID-19 safety guidelines as set out by the World Health Organization to protect the wellness of guests and employees. As part of Hyatt’s Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment, Mr. Chheng Sarath has been appointed as the full-time Hygiene & Wellbeing Leader role at Park Hyatt Siem Reap and oversaw the successful achievement of GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, to ensure the implementation of the strictest cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention protocols.
Restaurants & Spa - Park Hyatt Siem Reap resumes operations at The Spa and all Food & Beverage outlets except The Dining Room from November 05, 2020. In response to COVID-19, our teams are implementing enhanced measures for food preparation, set-up and service, so that guests can dine with confidence and peace of mind at the best restaurants in Siem Reap. Please note the following opening times and promotions, which may be different from advertised due to protocols in place for guest safety during the pandemic.
The Glasshouse Deli. Patisserie - A Parisian-style sunhouse with a delectable array of desserts, coffees, beverages and light fare.
- Open from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM
- Daily breakfast served from 7:00 AM until 10:30 AM.
- Breakfast menu - All you can eat ala cart menu.
- 25% discount on all food and beverage between opening hours.
The Living Room - Enjoy fine wines, signature cocktails and the best High Tea in Siem Reap amid a chic and cozy ambiance.
- Open from 3:00 PM to 10:00 PM
- 50% discount on selected beer, cocktails and wine by the glass from 5:00 PM -7:00 PM
- 25% discount on all food and beverage between opening hours.
Poolside - Experience blissful al fresco dining amid a tranquil oasis in the heart of Siem Reap.⠀
- Open from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM
- 25% discount on all food and beverage between opening hours.
Located in the heart of Siem Reap, Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxurious base to stay or ‘the place’ to have a drink or meal when in town. In the new world of Covid-19, our readiness and prevention ensure we continue to deliver world-class hotel experiences as we open our doors again to travelers at our luxury hotel in Siem Reap. For more information, please visit www.parkhyattsiemreap.com
About Park Hyatt Siem Reap – Park Hyatt Siem Reap is a luxury hotel in Siem Reap that embraces guests with comfort and opulence in each of its 104 luxurious, elegant and spacious rooms and suites. A luxurious home away from home that is strategically located in the heart of the city center, this stylish contemporary retreat adorned with Cambodian art is near the airport, the renowned 12th century ruins of Angkor Wat temple and just a five-minute leisurely walk to the local nightlife scene, Siem Reap Pub Street. Guests are welcomed by warm and inviting five-star service and world-class hospitality. It features sumptuous French and authentic Cambodian food at The Dining Room, refreshing drinks at The Living Room and a delectable array of desserts and light fare at The Glasshouse deli-patisserie. For utmost relaxation and rejuvenation, the hotel has two stunning swimming pools and a selection of invigorating massages and treatments at The Spa. For more information, please visit parkhyattsiemreap.com. Follow Park Hyatt Siem Reap on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter and tag photos with #ParkHyattSiemReap and #LuxuryIsPersonal.
About Park Hyatt – Park Hyatt hotels provide discerning, affluent business and leisure guests with elegant and luxurious accommodation and offers them highly attentive personal service in an intimate environment. Located in several of the world’s premier destinations, each Park Hyatt hotel is custom designed to combine sophistication with a distinctive regional character. Park Hyatt hotels feature well-appointed guestrooms, meeting and special event space for groups, critically acclaimed art, food and beverage programs, and signature restaurants featuring award-winning chefs.
+855 77 333 453
