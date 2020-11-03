Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
General manager Yasser Bahaa joins Radisson Blu Hotel, Cairo Heliopolis

Yasser Bahaa

He has more than three decades of hospitality experience

CAIRO, EGYPT, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radisson Blu Hotel, Cairo Heliopolis is pleased to announce the appointment of Yasser Bahaa for the position of General Manager. With more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, Yasser worked with various international brands. A seasoned hospitality professional who has a proven successful track of driving best practices to position brands into market leading, he will be taking the lead of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Cairo Heliopolis

Yasser is a customer-centric & result driven passionate hotelier with a varied experience in ME & GCC. He is in-depth understanding of the hospitality industry will add great value to the hotel and its team. His aim is to deliver excellent service and memorable guest experiences while driving strong financial performance.

“I am thrilled to be back in Cairo and truly humbled by the opportunity to join an exceptional team at Radisson Blu Hotel, Cairo Heliopolis.” Yasser said.

