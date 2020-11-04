Espay Launches Guidelines To Build Initial Exchange Offering
But, before diving into the market and evaluating various factors and steps to list and launch an IEO successfully it is essential to learn the basics of IEO.
Steps to consider for launching an IEO
1. Have an efficient team
The team supporting an IEO project is the primary move that serves as the foundation of a successful IEO.
An IEO development and consulting company with knowledgeable experience in the initial exchange offering (IEO) and blockchain ecosystem can help to effectively build and validate a project concept. As they prefer blockchain projects that are managed by a team, they may also make investors show more interest in an IEO project.
Therefore, it is important to look for the best companies for the production of blockchain and ensure that they remain active throughout the process.
2. Have a Prototype / MVP
The next primary step towards launching an IEO is to build an MVP or prototype. This is because an IEO or MVP operational prototype will make it easier for investors to grasp the concept, assess its validity, and be persuaded to offer their funds more than any written explanation.
3. Tie up with the most successful exchanges
Connecting with the correct exchange is another step to incorporate when it comes to how to launch an IEO.
The exchange that a business considers for an IEO project will make a big difference in the success rate, provided that they can manage the complete operation, facilitate token sale, and more. Each exchange also includes a listing fee and commission for the fund raised, the amount of which varies from one exchange to another. In addition, such centralised exchanges are vulnerable to malfunctions and cyber attacks.
4. Check for legislative regulations
In order to avoid any obstacles in the IEO launch process, knowledge of the related legal regulations is again needed. This is because most popular IEO exchange platforms need legal checks to ensure that their token is a token of utility. Different exchanges often follow various procedures and requirements; It is necessary to appoint a legal counsel to recognise and assess the status of your token.
5. Build a thorough White Paper
One of the influential phases of the IEO launch process is also the writing of a white paper.
In layman terms, a whitepaper is a lengthy document that describes every aspect of the project. In other words, it covers everything from the target of the IEO project to market research, strategy for growth, token data, etc. This document allows investors in the long run to obtain insight about your project and make a decision in their favour.
6. Invest in the development of tokens
This is the most critical step in the IEO launch process, as the tokens generated will be further listed on the exchanges and purchased in return for funding by investors.
It is advisable to have clarification when talking about investing in token growth in terms of how many tokens they want to issue and the associated value, how to pick a blockchain platform, and more.
7. Create a specific target for funding
Another factor that needs to be addressed when initiating an IEO is to have a specific funding target. It is difficult to decide how many of the tokens must be added in the IEO sales before listing on the exchange platform to get the right results if you do not have a clear financing objective. It also stops any scam from falling into you.
In addition, the transparency of the budget needed to launch an IEO gives an impression that you are focused on a realistic objective that makes investors show greater interest in financing your blockchain project.
8. List the tokens
The next step that entrepreneurs need to concentrate on is listing their tokens on the exchange platforms of the initial exchange offering (IEO).
In order to list a token and pass the selection requirements for the selling process, each exchange platform comes with certain rules and requirements that must be met. Look ahead, then, to follow this stage of the IEO launch process carefully.
Hire Crypto Exchange Software Development company(https://www.espay.exchange/crypto-exchange-software) who are deeply aware about the happenings into the crypto exchange field.Profound knowledge of industry & entrepreneurial concepts for startups should be at the basis of you partner company
