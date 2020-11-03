Axios Investigations Firm Assists Woman Searching For Homeless Veteran Brother Missing Since July in Lodi, CA

Larry Carter Missing Poster Axios Investigations Firm Logo Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business

Axios Investigations Firm assisted family searching for Homeless Veteran brother who has been missing since July of this year. The family suspects foul play.

Very proud of our team. We're Committed to our Veteran Community! We worked hard searching for the Vet. Thank you CBS for airing the search and United Airlines for allowing our K9 team to travel.” — CEO, of Axios Investigations Firm

LODI, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LODI ( CBS13 ) – Investigators and volunteers in Lodi searched on Sunday for a missing man who may have been the victim of a crime. Larry Don Carter, 53, hasn’t been seen since July 31. His torched van was found two days later, parked alongside North Guard Road. Axios Investigations Firm provided 4 ATVs, a Security Team, a Cadaver K9 team, Several Drones, and assisted nearly 100 volunteers to search for Carter. His sister Nancy Galli, who assembled the search party, said the whole family just wants to know what happened. “At this point, we are looking for his remains, we want to bring him home, bring closure to our mom,” she said.The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating Carter’s disappearance as suspicious, as they do not believe he left on his own.Axios Investigations Firm Team conducted a several square miles search and utilized all means of drone technology and foot patrols with cadaver K9's that are specifically trained to find corpses. The search was unable to find the missing Veteran, however, the family is not dissuaded in their search for answers. The family will continue to follow every lead and hope that with the media presence and community outreach that maybe someone will come forward and provide a clue as to what happened.

Woman Assembles Search Party In Lodi For Brother Missing Since July