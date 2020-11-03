GK Vale Camera Store announces Expansion Plans

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GK Vale Camera Stores announced expansion of its camera outlets in Indiranagar and Whitefield Phoenix with addition of a full fledged accessories counter.

GK Vale has been meeting the needs of amateur and professional photographers in South India for the last 50+ years. It is associated with some of the leading brands for Cameras - Canon, Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm. It has ten camera outlets across the Silicon Valley of India with outlets in Gandhinagar, Malleswaram, Koramanagala, Marathalli, Whitefield, Indiranagar, M G Road, Church Street, BTM Layout and Jayanagar.

Eight exclusive Canon Image Square Stores Plus Three Nikon Experience Zones ensure that all your needs for DSLR Photography and accessories like Lenses etc are met under one roof.

India’s top wedding and wildlife photographers are patrons of the GK Vale camera store for all their photographic needs including printing enlargements, photobooks and customised frames.

GK Vale continues to be known as South India’s largest source of photography and video equipment, as well as for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable delivery.

The GK Vale Camera Stores continue to follow safety guidelines like Masks, Social Distancing and Sanitizing at all times.

Be sure to stop by to get a look at all the latest gear and receive expert advice from our professional salespeople.
Visit https://cameras.gkvale.com to find a store near you.

DSLR Cameras for the Wildlife Photography Enthusiast Bangalore

