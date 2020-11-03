Kingstec Technologies Inc. Will Exhibit at virtual.COMPAMED, November 16-19, 2020

Kingstec is a leading engineering, manufacturing and logistics business partner serving companies of all sizes in North America and Europe

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingstec, the leading engineering, manufacturing, and logistics business partner serving companies of all sizes in Europe and North America, will participate in virtual.COMPAMED, the world-leading information and communication platform for medical technology suppliers. Traditionally concurrent with the MEDICA trade show in Dusseldorf, Germany, the event this year will take place entirely online from 16 to 19 November. Registration for virtual.COMPAMED is free and visitors may schedule meetings with the Kingstec team in advance of the event by visiting their exhibitor page.

Kingstec specializes in engineering and manufacturing services for the medical and healthcare industry. Partnering with the best-known brands in the space, the company has helped solve many challenges for its clients. Medical brands have sought Kingstec’s expertise to bring complex products from development, through the manufacturing process and then to market, in compliance with the high standards the industry demands. To date, solutions include:

• Pulse oximetry products

• Cardiopulmonary products

• Hospital bed control systems

• Patient transfer and lift systems

• Bioelectric medicine systems for chronic autoimmune diseases

• Neurostimulation systems for chronic pain

• Disposable transducers for cardiology and vascular procedures

• Urological drainage, incontinence, ostomy, and tracheostoma management products

At the virtual trade show, Kingstec will focus on the solutions and capabilities that have made it a favourite partner of so many suppliers to the medical industry. These include, among others:

• Cable Assemblies, Wire Harnesses and Over-Molded Cables

• Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) and Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA)

• Electronic Sub-Assemblies

• Plastic Injection Molding Services

• Metal Stamping and Machined Components

• Box Build Projects

Kingstec will also showcase its world-class mechanical and electrical engineering services, as well as its project management and supply chain expertise.

Registrants who visit the virtual stand at the show may enter to win a brand new Apple Watch Series 6 at the event. The company will select a winner on the final day virtual.COMPAMED.

“We’re happy to participate in virtual.COMPAMED, as we’ve participated in Medica for over two decades and always found the event well worth the trip to Germany in the past,” says Wilson Chiu, President of Kingstec. “The conference presents a great opportunity to visit with our current clients, network with others in the industry, and meet new, potential clients. This year in particular, as the medical industry faces new and unprecedented challenges, we’re looking forward to meeting with some of the brands in attendance to discuss how we might support them with our experienced engineering and logistics teams, and our ISO-13485 certified manufacturing partners overseas.”

To learn more about Kingstec and its capabilities, please visit www.kingstec.com. To visit the company at virtual.COMPAMED, please visit Kingstec’s exhibitor page.

About Kingstec

With more than 37 years in business and 5000 projects completed to date, Kingstec is a leading engineering, manufacturing, and logistics business partner serving companies of all sizes in North America and Europe. Working with startups and established brands alike, Kingstec employs a team of highly specialized engineers, logistics professionals, and experienced project managers to shepherd projects from ideation straight through to market.

Kingstec connects customers in a broad range of niches with world-class and engineering services in North America, and with cost-efficient, highly adaptable contract manufacturers in Asia. Solving even the most complex engineering challenges, the company has earned customers’ trust by maintaining the strictest quality standards while helping to get their products quickly and reliably into the marketplace.

Established in 1983, Kingstec is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and partners with ISO-certified manufacturing facilities throughout Asia. Learn more at www.kingstec.com.