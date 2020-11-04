Fantom Doorstop - From One Store in Australia to Global Hardware Brand
EINPresswire.com/ -- As Fantom Hardware this week announced yet another major distribution deal, this time signing country wide exclusivity agreements with global hardware giant Hafele in Indonesia, Thailand, Czech and Slovakia, the sky certainly seems to be the limit for the Australian hardware company of humble beginnings. The recent Hafele deals accompany an impressive list of major stocking and distribution deals in Russia, Canada, Ukraine, Poland and many more announced throughout 2020.
Founded in 2015 by Australian entrepreneur Mark Sellar, Fantom Hardware began with a single product, the now world-renowned Fantom Doorstop and was sold into just one store in Sellars native South Australia. Fast forward a little under 5 years and the company sells approximately 60 products in over 80 countries, supplying the world’s leading hardware companies with innovative hardware.
Among Fantom Hardware ever-growing list of distribution partners includes the world's largest hardware company Assa Abloy, German owned hardware Hafele, Canada's leading hardware manufacturer Richelieu and many many more.
Sellar, Fantom's Founder and CEO attributes the brands incredible success to perseverance and hard work - 'I have said it a few times recently as our success is becoming more well-known, overnight success takes about 5 years' Sellar says with a chuckle. 'We have had plenty of ups and down throughout the journey as I think all businesses have. We have been told 'no' many times, however thankfully we are hearing a lot more 'yeses' these days, especially as we continue to grow and work with more internationally-renowned hardware brands as our distributors, I think the 'proof of concept' stage is well and truly behind us.'
Fantom and German hardware giant Hafele have recently been strengthening their relationship with the appointment of Hafele's Indonesian, Thai, Czech and Slovakian arms as exclusive dealers of the Fantom Doorstop and broader Fantom Hardware range.
David Lorenzo of Hafele Indonesia is excited by the new deal stating – ‘Hafele is proud to partner with Fantom Hardware and bring its innovative products to the market in Indonesia. The product that we have marketed is the Fantom Doorstop and we are confident that there is big potential for this product, in addition to products with good quality, of course we will continue to provide the best service to customers. We are looking forward for further innovative cooperation with Fantom Hardware’.
There are big things on the horizon for Fantom Hardware with Sellar claiming 'the best is still well and truly ahead of us. We have our largest opportunities to date in the works now and I will be announcing some big things before the year is out'.
