MAN SURVIVES KYLE RITTENHOUSE STYLE ATTACKS AND THREATS AFTER DEFENDING KIDS AND NEIGHBORS FROM RACIST PROTESTERS

Mr Jackson in front of his home protesting ready to challenge those who disrespected the kids in the neighborhood to a fair fight while a man stands next to him ready to shoot him who is a part of the White Lives Matter / Blue Lives Matter March in Fredericksburg, VA

As the only black man on his street, this 9/11 veteran did as he was trained and held the fort down. Thats when things went left on a whole different level

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washington, DC - After going through an ordeal in which he was nearly killed by a group of racists, army veteran, amateur fighter and artist Martin Jackson bka as Muggsy Malone is working on a movie and soundtrack, based on not only his life but the experience of what he went through. When instead of running and cowering, he took a stand. And with so much already on his place, decided to take it a step further.

The week of June 28th, 2020 a Blue Lives Matter/All Lives Matter march was carried out flanked by law enforcement and one percenter biker gang members in Fredericksburg, VA. Some arriving from chapters in Ohio. As the only black man living on the street they marched down, amateur fighter and artist, Martin Jackson aka Muggsy Malone, a veteran who joined the military on two waivers, one for his age, another for his heart, and currently completing his bachelors degree in IT, stood them down as some of them disrespected children and elderly with they’re actions prior to them being led by police. Challenging them all to a boxing match with waivers ready to sign. Though still focused on music, Jackson, then 17, did what some would not and instead of leaning on his condition trained for the army boxing team after earning a reputation for fighting in the barracks of Suwon, South Korea.



No one took him up on his offer and things were thought to be ok. Surprisingly, he was followed by a vehicle from the march days later, the neighbors saw suspicious cars around, and the photographers at the demonstration, whether white or black, were now being threatened. He contacted anyone he could for assistance, but very few if any were interested in doing so. Accustomed to this behavior in his life, Mr Jackson did has his father, a former military boxer, and brother also a former marine and martial artist and his country trained him, and told them to come looking for him instead. Pulling guard duty and documenting it not at the request of his neighbors but because he felt it was needed. As you’ll see in the photographs and in the video, his life was in jeopardy at the march itself as white nationalists and others stood next to him armed, yelling obscenities and slurs when all he asked for was a fair fight, caring not for the words. There were threats on his life online as well, some hailing from the same place and acting in the same manner as Kyle Rittenhouse, which would say in hindsight that the threats were very real and anyone could’ve been hurt. Some police even complemented him on his stance and he even said he had no problems with them and would have done nothing or been as upset if it weren't for the children. It could've been his own daughter being disrespected. He’s even done independent research on them, and even after a slight medical injury, still is doing so today. Securing as much information as he can on who may or may not be responsible for what could have been the person responsible for his death and others.

"If they're willing to do this to they're own people, they'll do this to anybody, anytime, anywhere." says Mr. Jackson.

Before the pages were ultimately deleted, as can be seen on video, they displayed evidence and behavior of the colonial type of pictures that were on different pages flooded across social media, some thought to be ghost accounts but Mr. Jackson can ultimately prove that if Facebook was willing to follow the trail of the account that made a direct offhand threat of saying "Guess he forgot we got guns" that there is a link between movements of the hometown of the now jailed unlicensed assassin, and the page in question which can be seen in the trailer for "The Life And Times Of Muggsy Malone" a film some time in the making for a man blessed with the chance to skillfully talk about it after making it through circumstances, not unlike this very one, where many would have given up. Upon discovering this, he figured that the next course of action since they wouldn't see him face to face was to go and find them and tell them to stop worrying about whoever took the pictures are come for the person in them. Even marking his territory of where he lived and inviting trouble to solely look for him.

For safety reasons he kept his daughter away. And with the coming elections, he’s prepared to do it again. But is back to normal for him. Focusing his efforts on his training, music and a movie that he wrote about his life, which has been very interesting to say the least but is still intent on the extra mission he’s embarked on. Written across the span of six years and being finished, while facing setbacks to include his manager dying just after making a nationally televised appearance on the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2015, we’re sure that The Parkway Kid Muggsy Malone has a lot to say. While being a dad, doing all he does, and preparing for whatever else comes.

On another note, he is still waiting and open for a racist challenger or police officer to step up in the name of peace.