November SSP Payments Delayed for Some

The Department of Human Services (DHS) recently changed the bank that issues State Supplemental Payments (SSP). As a result, the Department learned Monday that about 8,000 SSP recipients did not get their benefits direct deposited on November 1, 2020.

DHS has a list of impacted SSP customers and is working quickly to resolve the matter and re-issue payments, if necessary, over the next couple of days. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have on these individuals and thank them in advance for their patience.