Reward doubled for information in Tripod moose poaching case

Citizens Against Poaching is now offering a $1,200 reward for information about the recent moose poaching case that took place west of Tripod Meadow, which is west of Smiths Ferry, in Unit 24.

The reward for information leading to a citation in a case involving a trophy species, such as a moose, is typically $600; however, the Idaho Fish and Wildlife Foundation has matched that reward money in this case.

People with information can contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, available 24 hours a day. They can also report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. In addition to CAP, persons with information regarding this case may also contact Officer Chris Rowley at 208-630-4341.

Conservation officers found the large bull moose dead on Saturday, Oct. 17, and believe the animal was shot between Oct. 10 and Oct. 17. Here is more information about the incident -- one of five in which a moose was illegally killed in Fish and Game’s Southwest Region in October.