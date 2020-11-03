Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Santa Claus Visits

Due to the covid virus volunteers have now made it possible to bring Santa to your children

MURRIETA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Employees at the National Earthquake Authority wanted to something special for the children this year.

They came up with a virtual Santa Claus visit for the children and have volunteered to work Christmas Eve and
Christmas Day to make this dream a reality.

Virtual Santa Claus Visit

The Covid Virus is going to make Christmas tough on our children. We can offer some relief. A virtual visit from Santa on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day.

You can share one or two personal things about your children's Christmas wishes and your virtual Santa will mention those things
during their 3-4-minute virtual visit.

Calls will be scheduled via "Zoom" on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. All calls will take place between 9 am and 6 pm.

Santa will appear as he does in the picture (a real person) and speak with you and your children for 3-4 minutes.

Simply sign-up for the service and you will receive a follow-up email with your date and time. We will note anything special that you may want Santa to discuss with your child(s).


Schedule Your Santa Visit Here

Richard Robert Lawless
National Earthquake Authority
+ 19514405230
email us here

