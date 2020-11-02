Commerce Team Visits Oklahoma Manufacturers During Manufacturing Month

Governor Kevin Stitt declared October as Manufacturing Month in the state. Over the course of the month, Brent Kisling, Commerce Executive Director, led the Commerce team and partners from the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance on visits to numerous manufacturers across the that to better understand their operations and thank them for their contribution to our state’s economic engine.

“With 10% of our state’s private employment coming from manufacturing jobs, this is a vital industry for Oklahoma and one we are continually working to grow,” said Kisling. “It was great to tour so many manufacturing operations and learn more about the vast scale of work being done in our state.”

The following is a round-up of the Oklahoma manufacturers the Commerce team visited during October:

Located in Muskogee, Advantage Controls is a family-owned and operated manufacturer that produces equipment available for the water treatment industry.

CP Kelco is a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions. Just last year the company announced an expansion to increase capacity at its Okmulgee, Oklahoma, biogums production facility.

Griffin Foods has been in business for more than 100 years. The company started in McAlester, but has been operating in downtown Muskogee since the 1920s. Known for their coffee, spices, syrup, molasses and mustard, Griffin Foods products can be found across the U.S.

Located in Morris, Okla., M&M Machining, LLC manufacturers radial engine parts and defense aircraft equipment for the aerospace industries, as well as, precision valve components for the oil and natural gas sector.

In Weatherford, the Commerce team visited Miraclon, where KODAK FLEXCEL Solutions are manufactured for the Kodak’s package printing segment. The facility employs more than 80 people and is the only manufacturing site for the company’s Thermal Imaging Layer (TIL) and supplies to 70 countries.

Progressive Stamping & Fabrication, an Oklahoma City manufacturer with more than 25 years working with custom manufacturing in both hot-dipped galvanized and galvannealed steel, aluminum, copper and other metals.

Headquartered and manufactured in Clinton, SportChassis, LLC builds a high-quality line of heavy-duty pickups with luxury features. The company was founded in 1994 and today distributes its chassis to customers throughout the world.

Another Oklahoma City company, Western Industries Corporation has been creating custom packaging solutions from foam, wood and corrugated packaging for more than 45 years.