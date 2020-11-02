Conduct Board Announces November Disciplinary Hearings

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced four November disciplinary hearings involving attorneys.

All hearings will be conducted using video teleconferencing software. To obtain a link to observe a video hearing, contact the staff of the board via email at BOCfilings@bpc.ohio.gov at least one business day prior to the hearing.

Additional case information, including documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

Except where noted, all hearings begin at 10 a.m. Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number, below.

November 13 Disciplinary Counsel v. Timothy Raymond Dougherty Case No. 2020-023 Respondent’s counsel: None

November 16 Cincinnati Bar Association v. Thomas Andrew Burgess Case No. 2019-049 Respondent’s counsel: George D. Jonson, Cincinnati

November 24 Columbus Bar Association v. Suzanne Kay Sabol (Note: 9 a.m. starting time) Case No. 2019-037 Respondent’s counsel: James P. Tyack, Columbus

November 30 Cincinnati Bar Association v. Jack I. Brand (Note: 9 a.m. starting time) Case No. 2019-035 Respondent’s counsel: Jeffrey S. Bakst, Cincinnati