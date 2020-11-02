Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,807 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made and Suspect Sought in a Robbery Offense: 2000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made and seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:11 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a bottle and assaulted the victim. Both suspects took the victim’s property and then fled the scene.

 

On Saturday, October 31, 2020, 20 year-old Christian Gary, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

 

A second suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

You just read:

Arrest Made and Suspect Sought in a Robbery Offense: 2000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.