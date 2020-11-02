Arrest Made and Suspect Sought in a Robbery Offense: 2000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made and seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a Robbery offense that occurred on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the 2000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:11 am, two suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a bottle and assaulted the victim. Both suspects took the victim’s property and then fled the scene.

On Saturday, October 31, 2020, 20 year-old Christian Gary, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery.

A second suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.