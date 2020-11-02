Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Weatherization Workforce Roadmap for Washington State

Washington State University has released the Weatherization Workforce Roadmap for Washington state. The report describes the key workforce challenges facing Washington’s low-income weatherization program agency employers and subcontractors. The roadmap also offers potential solutions and actions that can enhance the availability, preparation and ongoing development of a skilled weatherization workforce in Washington state.

Recent research shows that demand for energy efficiency-related employment, including weatherization, has greatly exceeded the availability of a qualified workforce. In Washington, 86% of energy efficiency employers surveyed reported that finding qualified employees has been difficult. Local weatherization agencies and subcontractors also suggested that they have been unable to recruit, develop and retain qualified employees to meet the demand for weatherization services across the state.

Click here to read the full report to find out more (pdf)

