Leader Hoyer Announces Updates to House Democrats' Official Online Resume Bank, Including Senate Access

“We are pleased to release these updates, which are the result of feedback from House Democratic offices that regularly use the Resume Bank to hire staff,” said Leader Hoyer. “The Resume Bank is a great resource, especially for our incoming class of Freshman Members, and it improves House Democrats’ hiring process and strengthens staff diversity. The Resume Bank continues to advance our commitment to openness, transparency, and equal opportunity.”

The new updates include:

Senate Democratic staff now have access to For the first time,to the backend of the Resume Bank , so they, like House Democratic staff, can view/search/filter all resumes in the bank when inside the House or Senate firewall.

New functionality for staff who are reviewing candidates for a job opening. Staff can : Create a list of candidates to review for a specific job opening. Write notes about specific candidates, and set their status (screened, interviewed, references checked, ...etc). Add collaborators to a candidate list to help manage the hiring process. Email out a candidate list, including all resumes and candidate notes, with a few simple clicks.

New job posting ability - Democratic staff can now post their own job announcements from the backend of the Resume Bank. These posts will be shared with the public through the Majority Leader's popular DomeWatch app, in addition to MajorityLeader.gov/jobs where they are formatted optimally for being picked up by outside job websites. Previously, all job announcements had to be posted by the Majority Leader’s staff.

New application link functionality - When posting a job opening in the Resume Bank, Democratic staff can choose to create a unique application link, which will require all applicants to fill out the full Resume Bank form, providing an office with more information about each candidate, including diversity information. A "candidate list" will be automatically created for the office, where all applicants will appear. For example, here is what this looks like for an office that uses a unique application link for a "Digital Assistant Opening":

Members of the public who are interesting in working for Democrats on Capitol Hill are encouraged to enter the Resume Bank . When entering the bank, an applicant can also choose to share his/her submission with the House Diversity Initiative.

Democratic offices are encouraged to use the Resume Bank to supplement their hiring procedures by searching for candidates in the bank backend (note: this backend link only works for House and Senate Democratic staff inside the House or Senate firewalls), where they can create candidate lists and create job postings.

Current Democratic staff are encouraged to leave recommendations on behalf of applicants that they support; those recommendations will be visible to all other offices. Applicants with recommendations appear on top by default.

Incoming Freshmen Members and staff will be shown how to use the Resume Bank during orientation.