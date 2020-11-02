Armory Achieves AWS DevOps Competency Status

Armory announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armory, the enterprise software company commercializing Spinnaker, the open source continuous delivery platform from Netflix and Google, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) DevOps Competency status. This designation recognizes that Armory provides proven technology and deep expertise to help customers implement continuous integration and continuous delivery practices on AWS.

Achieving the AWS DevOps Competency differentiates Armory as an AWS Partner that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on Continuous Integration & Continuous Delivery. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Armory is proud to achieve AWS DevOps Competency status,” said Daniel R. Odio, CEO, Armory. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Spinnaker acts as a workflow engine, combining Build, Provision, and Deploy into automated pipelines that deploy your workloads (containers, packages, AMIs) to your AWS environment including Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), and AWS Lambda.

Armory is helping some of the world’s leading companies unlock innovation by accelerating safe, efficient and fast software delivery. Armory is available in AWS Marketplace and our upcoming SaaS offering of Spinnaker addresses a critical need to consume infrastructure software in a self-service approach.

About Armory

Armory is the company driving modern digital transformation with its enterprise version of Spinnaker. Armory's scalable, flexible, and secure platform automates software delivery, enabling software teams to ship better software, faster. The core of Armory’s platform is powered by Spinnaker, the continuous delivery platform developed and open-sourced by Netflix and Google to help companies quickly and safely deploy software into multiple clouds. Armory builds on open-source Spinnaker’s foundation, adding proprietary features for bolstered enterprise scale, along with 24x7 enterprise-grade support. Armory’s platform is trusted by dozens of Global 2000 customers in financial services, technology, retail, healthcare and entertainment. Armory is also a proud sponsor of, and contributor to, the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the vendor-neutral home of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery.

Founded in 2016, Armory is funded by B Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator and Javelin Venture Partners.

Armory is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. Learn more at www.armory.io.